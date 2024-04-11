Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,024 in the last 365 days.

The University of Arizona Global Campus Launches Two New Constellation Textbooks

The University of Arizona Global Campus logo

Book Cover: Child and Adolescent Development, Third Edition

Book Cover: Child and Adolescent Development, Third Edition

Book Cover: Intermediate Algebra: A Concise Introduction

Book Cover: Intermediate Algebra: A Concise Introduction

UAGC announces the launch of two textbooks produced by Constellation, the institution's textbook publishing division.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announces the launch of two textbooks produced by Constellation, the institution's textbook publishing division. Upholding the commitment to high-caliber, tailored educational resources, these new publications are poised to invigorate the academic experience and empower learners.

Constellation brings together a group of experienced editors and eLearning experts. Working in tandem with faculty, this team crafts interactive, award-winning eTextbooks and courseware. With a student-centric approach, Constellation guarantees materials that are accessible, relevant, inclusive, challenging, and inspiring.

UAGC is proud to introduce the latest additions to our educational repertoire, available for adoption now and in UAGC courses in April:

Child and Adolescent Development, Third Edition: Authored by Ronald A. Mossler of Los Angeles Community College, this text is an essential companion for understanding the growth stages from conception to the end of adolescence. Updated with the latest research, it invites students to critically engage with developmental theories and practices.

Intermediate Algebra: A Concise Introduction: Penned by Jay Abramson of Arizona State University, this textbook is customized for the dynamic pace of online education. It empowers students with algebraic competencies foundational to higher-level mathematics, supported by applied problems and interactive content.

UAGC continues its pursuit of excellence in education by offering innovative resources that inspire students and support faculty. Learn more about Constellation and the latest learning tools by visiting uagc.edu/student-experience/technology.

Brian M. Mullen
The University of Arizona Global Campus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The University of Arizona Global Campus Launches Two New Constellation Textbooks

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more