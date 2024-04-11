The University of Arizona Global Campus Launches Two New Constellation Textbooks
UAGC announces the launch of two textbooks produced by Constellation, the institution's textbook publishing division.CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announces the launch of two textbooks produced by Constellation, the institution's textbook publishing division. Upholding the commitment to high-caliber, tailored educational resources, these new publications are poised to invigorate the academic experience and empower learners.
Constellation brings together a group of experienced editors and eLearning experts. Working in tandem with faculty, this team crafts interactive, award-winning eTextbooks and courseware. With a student-centric approach, Constellation guarantees materials that are accessible, relevant, inclusive, challenging, and inspiring.
UAGC is proud to introduce the latest additions to our educational repertoire, available for adoption now and in UAGC courses in April:
• Child and Adolescent Development, Third Edition: Authored by Ronald A. Mossler of Los Angeles Community College, this text is an essential companion for understanding the growth stages from conception to the end of adolescence. Updated with the latest research, it invites students to critically engage with developmental theories and practices.
• Intermediate Algebra: A Concise Introduction: Penned by Jay Abramson of Arizona State University, this textbook is customized for the dynamic pace of online education. It empowers students with algebraic competencies foundational to higher-level mathematics, supported by applied problems and interactive content.
UAGC continues its pursuit of excellence in education by offering innovative resources that inspire students and support faculty. Learn more about Constellation and the latest learning tools by visiting uagc.edu/student-experience/technology.
