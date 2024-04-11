Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Blvd to close for two months

PHOENIX – The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, starting Monday, April 15, for reconstruction work as part of an ongoing freeway widening project.

Drivers should plan on allowing extra travel time and using detour routes while the northbound on-ramp at Shea Boulevard is closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Detour routes include using northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street to Cactus Road in order to enter northbound Loop 101.

Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive will be rebuilt to fit with the wider freeway as part of ADOT’s $108 million project scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The widening project will add one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange into a diamond configuration and the installation of new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.