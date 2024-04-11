ALE Investigation in Lenoir, Nets Multiple Felonies and Misdemeanors

Krunal Sureshbhai Patel, 42, of Hickory, N.C. (owner), was charged with failure to superintend an ABC-licensed premises, operate/possess slot machine, manufacture/sell slot machine and gambling. (Warrant for arrest NOT served at this time).

Ketki Krunal Patel, 36, of Hickory, N.C. (owner), was charged with failure to superintend an ABC-licensed premises.

Harpal Singh, 38, of Lenoir, N.C. (employee), was charged with allowing conduct of sale/deliver drug paraphernalia, gambling and operate video gaming machine on an ABC-licensed premises, operate video gaming machine, misdemeanor sale/deliver drug paraphernalia, allowing conduct of consuming malt beverage and fighting/disorderly conduct on an ABC-licensed premises.

Benny Lee Mahan, 58, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with consuming malt beverage on a premises having only off-premises ABC permits.

Varian Denzel Harshaw, 30, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saul Tapia Cervantes, 54, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

Johnny Lee Moss, 44, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor going armed to the terror of people and disorderly conduct.

Gregory Elam Mode, 51, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with consuming malt beverage/unfortified wine on a premises having only off-premises ABC permits. (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Joshua Lee Banner, 37, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for keeping/selling a controlled substance.