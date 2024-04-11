ALE Investigation in Lenoir, Nets Multiple Felonies and Misdemeanors
-
Krunal Sureshbhai Patel, 42, of Hickory, N.C. (owner), was charged with failure to superintend an ABC-licensed premises, operate/possess slot machine, manufacture/sell slot machine and gambling. (Warrant for arrest NOT served at this time).
-
Ketki Krunal Patel, 36, of Hickory, N.C. (owner), was charged with failure to superintend an ABC-licensed premises.
-
Harpal Singh, 38, of Lenoir, N.C. (employee), was charged with allowing conduct of sale/deliver drug paraphernalia, gambling and operate video gaming machine on an ABC-licensed premises, operate video gaming machine, misdemeanor sale/deliver drug paraphernalia, allowing conduct of consuming malt beverage and fighting/disorderly conduct on an ABC-licensed premises.
-
Benny Lee Mahan, 58, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with consuming malt beverage on a premises having only off-premises ABC permits.
-
Varian Denzel Harshaw, 30, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct.
-
Saul Tapia Cervantes, 54, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.
-
Johnny Lee Moss, 44, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor going armed to the terror of people and disorderly conduct.
-
Gregory Elam Mode, 51, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with consuming malt beverage/unfortified wine on a premises having only off-premises ABC permits. (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).
-
Joshua Lee Banner, 37, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for keeping/selling a controlled substance.
-
Lester Caddell Little, 52, of Lenoir, N.C., was charged with felony possess with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.