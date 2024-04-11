Reeves Elected Interim Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus

OLYMPIA – Representative Kristine Reeves (D-Federal Way) has been elected as the interim Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus in the Washington State Legislature. Her election comes as a testament to her dedication to serving the community and advocating for underrepresented voices in the state.

A native of Moses Lake, Kristine Reeves has long been a champion for working families, children, and veterans. With a background deeply rooted in community service and public policy, Reeves has consistently worked towards building a future that is inclusive and equitable for all. She currently owns her own small business specializing in Community and Economic Development, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as the interim Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. Her commitment to promoting cultural humility and diversity, equity, and inclusion has been evident throughout her career.

In addition to her professional achievements, Reeves is currently pursuing her doctorate in industrial/organizational psychology, focusing on assessing political institutions as inclusive workplaces for women and people of color.

Upon her election to the role, Reeves expressed her gratitude and commitment to the Caucus, stating, “I am deeply honored to have been elected as the interim Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. I am committed to advancing the Caucus’s mission of addressing systemic inequities and advocating for policies that uplift and empower Black communities across our state.”

Representative Reeves will serve as the interim Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus through December, leading efforts to amplify the voices of Black lawmakers and championing legislation that addresses issues of racial injustice and inequality.