Celebrate Songkran in Bangkok with Exciting Promotions at all OG Canna stores!
This year, OG Canna is adding to the excitement by offering special discounts and deals at all its stores in Bangkok.
We're excited to invite Cannabis enthusiasts worldwide to join us in Thailand for the massive Songkran celebration”BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year celebration, is just around the corner and OG Canna is ready to make it even more special for all its customers. The popular cannabis dispensary chain has announced exciting promotions at all its stores in Bangkok, allowing people to join in the fun and festivities.
— Benjamin Baskins
Songkran is a time of joy and renewal, where people come together to celebrate the start of a new year. It is also known for its famous water fights, where locals and tourists alike take to the streets to playfully drench each other. This year, OG Canna is adding to the excitement by offering special discounts and deals at all its stores in Bangkok.
Customers can look forward to a wide range of promotions, including discounts on various cannabis products, free gifts with purchases, and special packages . In addition, OG Canna will also be hosting fun activities (like their famous Pot Passport club), games and decorations at their stores , making it the perfect place to hang out with friends during the Songkran festivities.
"We're excited to invite Cannabis enthusiasts worldwide to join us in Thailand for the massive Songkran celebration. This unforgettable experience, paired with premium cannabis, creates an unmatched atmosphere. Join us and grab a high & dry bundle pack before diving into the spirited water battles." said Ben Baskins, Founder and CEO of OG Canna Co.
So, mark your calendars and head to any OG Canna store (Cloud Nine, Kush House, Mary Jane, Wonderland and Lucky Lukes) in Bangkok to celebrate Songkran in style. Don't miss out on the exciting promotions and activities, and make this Songkran a memorable one. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media for updates on the latest promotions.
Happy Songkran from OG Canna co.
IMPORTANT: You must be 20 years or older to purchase and consume cannabis products in Thailand.
Patchawan Piyamavadee
OG Canna Company
+66 80 005 5275
info@ogcannacompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook