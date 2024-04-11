Opening of "Microlab" Medical Center in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, April 11 - On April 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Microlab" Medical Center in the city of Khujand.

The "Microlab" Medical Center was built on the initiative of the local businessman Akmalkhon Kamolov to support the constructive and creative policy of the leadership of state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and has the most up-to-date equipment and good conditions for diagnosis and treatment. Urological - andrological and gynecological diseases are treated in this center.

The medical center has 5 floors and consists of a canteen, rooms for physiotherapy, ultrasound, reception of female patients, urologist - andrologist, analysis and registration of patients, hospitalization and auxiliary rooms, surgery and post-surgery rooms for patients, and the upper part of the building consists of administrative and meeting rooms.

The center is equipped with a modern indoor heating and cooling system.

This center consists of 96 rooms, including 11 doctors' rooms, 31 patients' rooms and 54 auxiliary rooms. The medical center has 54 beds for patients. Almost 6 million 600 thousand somoni were spent on building and equipping the facility.

Here, 30 specialists got permanent jobs. 6 doctors are working, some of them are graduates of foreign higher education institutions.

Modern industrial devices and equipment in the "Microlab" Medical Center were imported from Russia and China.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with the officials and doctors of the center, instructed that the diagnosis and treatment of patients should be carried out by specialists, and extensive training of modern field equipment should be carried out seriously by doctors.

High-quality field equipment provides accurate and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of patients. Some of the means of examination and treatment of this center are almost unique in the country, and through them, it is possible to treat various diseases of men and women in good quality.

This center is equipped with a modern endoscopic device, pneumatic lithotripsy equipment for crushing stones of the urinary tract using the endoscopic surgery method. Modern equipment, such as new generation analyzers, enzyme immunoassays, blood and urine analyzers and trinocular microscopes are installed in the analytical department of the center.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, praised the quality of construction works and the initiative of the businessman, and emphasized the importance of further development and expansion of private medicine in the republic.