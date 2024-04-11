Opening of Vocational Training and Service Center under the Labor and Employment Agency in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, April 11 - On April 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working visit to the cities and districts of Sughd Province, opened in the city of Khujand a new and modern building of the Vocational Training and Service Center, which was built with modern design in line with national and international standards.

The building of the Vocational Training and Service Center under the Labor and Employment Agency in Sughd Province was built on a total area of 3,200 square meters.

The conditions created in this center allow training in two shifts for up to 200 people, and in this way more than 2400 people will be covered with vocational training per year.

The Vocational Training and Service Center consists of a spacious educational classroom with 25 computers, a practice hall, a multi-functional hall, consultation rooms, a sanitary and hygienic room, spacious offices for administration, 3 educational workshops, a library for people with disabilities, a meeting hall for 150 seats and other auxiliary facilities.

Newly built beautiful and modern facilities were built within the framework of the instructions and guidelines of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon to welcome the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to provide and create new jobs, improve professional skills and cover the population with permanent employment.

The facility consists of 3 floors, it was implemented in order to attract capital to the production of improving professional skills within the framework of bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and development partners.

The construction of this facility began in August 2022 and was completed with high quality and on time. After putting this Center into operation, 50 people were provided with permanent jobs.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that in addition to learning 5 types of professions, including electrician, welder, plasterer, and master for installing solar panels, learning of Korean, English, and Russian languages are also organized in the center. Every student gets an international certificate after graduation. There are also welding, finishing and electrical equipment storage workshops in the building.

On the basis of this center, in order to improve services to young people and women, it is planned to build 3 new skill development centers, which will be equipped with the necessary equipment.

Theoretical and practical classes are organized in the Vocational Training and Service Center. The conditions created in this center make it possible for people, regardless of age, who have the desire to master various professions, to be trained here for free.

The newly built facility is equipped with all the necessary equipment and supplies, and 36 surveillance cameras are installed in it.

Also, a small football field has been created in the yard of the modern building and its surroundings are decorated with colorful seasonal flowers.

Solar panels are installed in the building, which provides the building with electricity all the time. Also, the classrooms and other auxiliary rooms are connected to the heating system, and in the winter the interior of the building is heated.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the newly built facilities, gave specific instructions to the officials for permanent employment of the population, preparation of specialists who meet the requirements of the labor market in the country and abroad.