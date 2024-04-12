Groundbreaking Initiative Launched to Address Maternal Mental Health Crisis in the Black Community
Perinatal Mental Health Certification Training for Black Health & Wellness Professionals on May 8th-10th.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the alarming maternal mental health crisis affecting the Black community, the Greater Washington Urban League, the Palladium Group, Mary's Center, and Postpartum Support International have united to launch a groundbreaking event. This first-of-its-kind initiative, in collaboration with leading maternal health organizations and birthing equity advocates, aims to tackle the pressing issue head-on.
The event, titled "Postpartum Support International Perinatal Mental Health Certification Training for Black Health & Wellness Professionals," will take place from May 8th to May 10th in Prince George's County, MD. The training program is specifically designed to address the national birthing equity crisis, where Black women are twice as likely to experience maternal mental health disorders but only half as likely to receive adequate care. Studies show that dads also suffer from prenatal and postpartum depression and at similar rates as the mom. Yet dad depression is often dismissed and ignored.
Recognizing the importance of racial and cultural representation in healthcare, the coalition emphasizes the need for providers who share the same backgrounds as their patients. "No one has to tell us that when patients are treated by providers who share their racial and cultural backgrounds, they experience better health outcomes. We live it daily!" states Kimberly Corbin, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Greater Washington Urban League. To ensure that this vital training reaches as many professionals as possible, the coalition is offering the PSI training valued at $1200 to 150 Black health and wellness professionals at an incredibly discounted rate of only $50. The goal is to expand the provider capacity and equip health and wellness professionals with the necessary tools to address the mental health needs of Black mothers and fathers.
The training is open to all individuals working in health and wellness-related fields that can or do serve birthing persons, including doulas, midwives, nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, social workers, therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and physical wellness providers. With only 150 seats available, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot and receive a discount code.
For more information and to register for the training, please visit gwul.org/perinatal-mental-health.
About Greater Washington Urban League:
Founded over 85 years ago, the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit civil rights and community-based organization, serving as both a safety net and facilitator of opportunity in Washington, D.C., Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County, Maryland. GWUL is on a mission to strengthen the economic and political power of Black populations in the region, through workforce development, small business development, emergency assistance, and financial assistance for home ownership. GWUL is also committed to supporting birthing people to improve maternal health outcomes in the DMV region to further advance its mission. Learn more at gwul.org.
About The Palladium Group:
The Palladium Group is a global impact firm working to advance health equity through meaningful community engagement and partnership. Palladium has staff across 31 US states, Washington, DC and 90 countries throughout the world. Palladium has 60 years of experience improving health outcomes and reducing health inequities in the communities they serve. Their primary areas of focus in the US are HIV/AIDS, maternal health equity, and pandemic preparedness. Learn more at thepalladiumgroup.com.
About Mary's Center:
Mary’s Center is a community health center (FQHC) providing medical, dental, behavioral health, social services, education, and telemedicine services to clients in Washington, DC, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County, MD. Mary’s Center employs obstetricians of color, bilingual and multicultural providers, and utilizes a social change model of care to support its patients. The Mary’s Center Perinatal Mental Health program is dedicated to supporting people during pregnancy, postpartum, infertility or perinatal loss, adoptive parents, and their families through a variety of resources and services. Learn more at maryscenter.org
About Postpartum International:
Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about emotional difficulties during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs and situations to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals and peer supporters nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Call or text 1-800-944-4PPD (4773) or learn more at postpartum.net
