Tickets & Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Greater Washington Urban League's Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala
The Greater Washington Urban League announces the return of the highly anticipated Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala: Honoring Those with Courage Under Fire.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington D.C. - The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) announces the return of the highly anticipated Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala: Honoring Those with Courage Under Fire, in response to overwhelming demand. This distinguished black-tie event honors individuals who exemplify "Courage Under Fire."
Individuals and businesses are invited to join an inspiring, history-making night celebrating courage, impact, and community transformation. Sponsorships and tickets are available on the Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala website: gwul.org/wmygala2024. The festivities will take place on March 15, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 1:00 AM EST at the prestigious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in DC. Time is running down, but sponsorship opportunities outlined in the Sponsorship Deck are still available.
The Gala promises an unforgettable evening featuring an awards program, a silent auction, a Fireside Chat hosted by acclaimed legal analyst Laura Coates, live entertainment, and an after-party celebration. Attendees are encouraged to showcase their best attire, dance the night away, and contribute to a great cause.
GWUL, committed to community transformation and individual growth through economic development programs, crisis intervention, and policy advocacy, tripled its capacity with unwavering support from the community. However, the need for further impact persists.
The Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala returns with elegance and style, celebrating Impact Awards and individuals shaping positive change within communities. Attendees will enjoy an evening of pure enjoyment, complemented by an open bar and live concert. Organizers have assembled an unmissable affair with a purpose.
Join the transformative movement dedicated to uplifting disadvantaged communities. Your presence fuels progress and amplifies impact.
Key Highlights:
Engaging Awards Program: Notable honorees include Wes Moore, 63rd Governor of Maryland, receiving the Leadership Impact Award, Scotland Community receiving the Community Resilience Award, Patrice Sulton, Founder & Executive Director of DC Justice Lab, receiving the 2024 GWUL Champion of Justice Award, and Community Activist Chris Turner receiving the Community Impact Award.
Save the date: Friday, March 15, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM - 1:00 AM EST
Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, DC
Dress Code: Black Tie
About GWUL: The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) catalyzes community transformation and individual growth through economic development programs, crisis intervention, and policy advocacy. Learn more at www.gwul.org.
