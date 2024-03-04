A Night Worth Remembering - The Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala
This year’s Gala promises an evening of inspiration, community impact, transformative change makers, and commemorating GWUL’s historic milestones.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of its Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala: Honoring Those with Courage Under Fire (The Gala). The affair is set to take place on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 6.30 PM EST at the prestigious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. This year’s Gala promises an evening of inspiration, and community impact, celebrating transformative change makers and commemorating GWUL’s historic milestones.
Under the spirited guidance of host Jonathan Slocumb, attendees will experience a night filled with moments of remembrance, joy, and empowerment. The event will pay tribute to the legacy of Maudine Cooper, a champion for social justice and equality, whose impact continues to resonate within the GWUL community. We will commemorate George Lambert, Jr.’s 10th year anniversary, marking a decade of dedication, leadership, and service to GWUL’s mission. Lambert's unwavering commitment has been key to advancing the organization's initiatives and fostering positive change within the Greater Washington community.
Guests will have the opportunity to engage in philanthropy through the silent auction and lively fund-a-need paddle raise, supporting GWUL's vital programs and initiatives aimed at addressing systemic inequities and empowering underserved communities.
The Gala will feature a captivating fireside chat with acclaimed legal analyst Laura Coates leading a riveting conversation with Governor Wes Moore. Governor Moore is GWUL’s 2024 recipient of its prestigious Leadership Impact Award, in honor of his exemplary leadership and dedication to effecting positive change.
In addition to recognizing Governor Moore, the Gala will celebrate the contributions of leaders who have made a profound impact within the Greater Washington community. Chris Turner, Scotland Community, and Patrice Sulton will be recognized as Honorees for their tireless efforts and commitment to creating a more equitable society.
Highlighting the evening will be the recognition of scholarship recipients, embodying GWUL's commitment to education and empowerment. These deserving individuals represent the future leaders who will drive positive change and contribute to the betterment of society.
Following the Gala program, the celebration will continue with Thursday Network's Party With A Purpose. Famed DJ Trauma, offering guests an opportunity to unwind and connect in a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.
The pinnacle of the evening will be the Whitney M. Young Jr Gala Concert, featuring captivating performances that celebrate the spirit of unity, resilience, and hope.
The Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala serves as a testament to the organization's enduring commitment to social justice, equality, and community empowerment. Through honoring distinguished individuals, commemorating significant milestones, and fostering philanthropy and fellowship, the Gala reinforces GWUL's mission to create a more just and equitable society for all.
About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):
The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.
