Empowering Women in Leadership: Government Sponsors Women Breaking Barriers Conference

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2024

Today, the second annual Women Breaking Barriers leadership conference is being held in Regina, focused on empowering women to advance in leadership, including sectors where women are traditionally underrepresented.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan Science Centre with support from the Saskatchewan Status of Women Office, the conference will be livestreamed to 25 satellite and microsatellite locations throughout the province, bringing together diverse women from rural, urban and northern communities.

“Our government is proud to support the Women Breaking Barriers Conference by investing $25,000 to continue our commitment of empowering women in leadership,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. “We believe that investing in initiatives that support individual women in their professional growth and financial independence is key to women living safer and healthier lives. Women having more seats at the tables where decisions are made improves the quality of life for everyone.”

Women Breaking Barriers provides a platform for women that hold leadership positions in some of Saskatchewan's largest organizations to share insights, experience and strategies to advance leadership potential while also offering networking and mentorship opportunities to mid-career professionals.

Presenters this year feature female leaders from a variety of sectors. The conference’s leadership panel will focus on Saskatchewan’s Crown Corporations, featuring Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan President and CEO Susan Flett, SaskTel President and CEO Charlene Gavel, SGI President and CEO Penny McCune, SaskPower Executive Vice President, People, Safety, Indigenous and Corporate Relations Kathryn Pollack and SaskPower Executive Vice President, Customer and Procurement, Rhea Brown.

This sponsorship affirms the government’s commitment to advancing the status of women by providing opportunities that enable women to thrive and contribute to Saskatchwan’s communities, wellbeing and economic success for years to come.

For more information about the Status of Women's Office and what the Government of Saskatchewan is doing to support women to live safe, healthy and prosperous lives, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/status-of-women-office.

