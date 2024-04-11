Intake Open for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2024

Applications are now being accepted for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund. There is $800,000 in funding available for projects that advance violence prevention efforts and foster safety for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit people, their families and communities.

"I am proud to announce the launch of the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund grant intake period," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "This funding supports important grassroots efforts and organizations in preventing violence and promoting safety that create tangible solutions and a safer future for all."

Applicants can apply for up to $40,000 for dedicated projects that enhance awareness, safety and empowerment within Indigenous communities. In 2023-24, the funding was fully allocated between 23 applicant projects.

This grant program is open to:

Local, grassroots Indigenous groups and Indigenous non-profit organizations;

Non-profit organizations and municipalities seeking authentic partnerships with Indigenous communities; and

Non-Indigenous non-profit organizations with Indigenous involvement and whose primary programs/services benefit First Nations or Métis clientele.

Of the $800,000 available, $400,000 is provided by Women and Gender Equity Canada.

The creation of the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is a significant step toward reconciliation in Saskatchewan, aiming to address the issues outlined in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The spring deadline to submit applications is May 31. For full eligibility requirements, to submit an application, or view a list of previously funded projects, visit saskatchewan.ca.

