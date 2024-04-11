Submit Release
“WE RISE” TO PREMIERE AT THE BEVERLY HILLS FILM FESTIVAL MAY 2 AT TCL CHINESE THEATERS

Story of Strength Courage and the Pursuit of Justice Highlighted in Original Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- --“WE RISE” will make its Hollywood Premiere at the Beverly Hills Film Festival on May 2, 2024, at the TCL Chinese Theaters. The film will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Michael Afendakis and Jonathan Leveck.

"WE RISE" thrusts viewers into the riveting universe of High School "Mock Trial" competition, where a tenacious group of Willow Glen High School students, hailing from the heart of Silicon Valley, embarks on a daring quest to clinch the elusive county championship. Unveiling the intricacies of their journey are the film's dynamic protagonists: Sofia, Jessica, Sammi, Angela, Celia, and Lucas. Against the backdrop of fierce competition, their personal narratives unfurl, painting a vivid portrait of resilience, courage, and hard-won victories that define them as formidable young adults.

"When I was approached to produce and direct this film, I was a bit concerned that the topic might be a bit unusual for a high school competition feature-length film; how would I set it up, share the background, gain the audience's understanding of the subject matter," said Michael Afendakis, director and producer. "Then I met these kids—these extraordinary humans—and I knew I had to dive in and tell THEIR story. The few years I have spent with them have changed my heart for the better, and my hope is that sharing their stories might do the same for others."

“WE RISE,” is directed by Michael Afendakis and produced by Michael Afendakis and Jonathan Leveck and Atta Squirrel Films.


Amy Prenner
The Prenner Group
+1 310-709-1101
email us here

