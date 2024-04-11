DrKumo to Illuminate the Path to Digital Healthcare Innovation as Keynote Speaker at VPANC Gala
Revolutionizing Healthcare: DrKumo Leads the Digital Transformation at VPANC Gala
Digital health is reshaping the landscape of chronic care management, and DrKumo is at the forefront of this transformation.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo Inc., a pioneer in the field of Digital Chronic Care Management technology, is honored to take the stage as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Vietnamese Physician Association of Northern California (VPANC) gala event. The presentation, titled "Mastering the Digital Healthcare Revolution with DrKumo," will be led by Dr. Kelly Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of DrKumo.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare
In her keynote, Dr. Nguyen will delve into the critical role of digital transformation in healthcare—a transition that is both essential and inevitable. Drawing upon her extensive experience in developing Intelligent Digital Chronic Care Management technology, she will highlight the transformative power of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency.
Dr. Nguyen's address will explore the integration of Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT), Disease Management Protocols (DMP), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) on a foundation of unparalleled security, showcasing how these advancements can not only enhance patient care and streamline healthcare delivery but also significantly improve the management and outcomes of chronic diseases. The session promises to be a compelling exploration of digital innovation's role in healthcare, offering actionable insights for integrating these technologies into practice. This engagement underscores DrKumo commitment to leading healthcare innovation and promoting a new era of efficient, technology-driven solutions among healthcare professionals.
"Digital health is reshaping the landscape of chronic care management, and DrKumo is at the forefront of this transformation," says Dr. Kelly Nguyen. "Our participation in the VPANC Gala Event as keynote speaker is a tremendous opportunity to share our vision for a future where healthcare transcends traditional boundaries, powered by the digital revolution. We're excited to lead this conversation and drive meaningful change in healthcare."
"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Kelly Nguyen and DrKumo Inc. as keynote speakers. Their work in digital healthcare isn't just breaking new ground – it's transforming patient care. DrKumo's dedication to tech-powered well-being perfectly aligns with VPANC's mission to elevate health in our community," says Dr. Michael Quach, VPANC President.
Event Highlights:
Date: April 13, 2024
Venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, Northern California
Agenda: Insightful Keynote by Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Dinner, High School Dance Performances, Entertainment, and an opportunity for Professional Networking
Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the future of healthcare, networking opportunities with industry leaders, and the chance to engage in a movement that is transforming patient care through technology.
For further details about DrKumo's innovative healthcare solutions and their impact, please visit https://drkumo.com.
About VPANC
The Vietnamese Physician Association of Northern California is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing professional development and community health through education, outreach, and advocacy. VPANC has been a cornerstone of the Vietnamese American healthcare community in Northern California, promoting a wide array of activities that support health education and community service.
Since its establishment in 1989, VPANC has made significant strides in fostering professional excellence and community service among its members, who number approximately 300 physicians across various specialties in Northern California. The organization is renowned for its comprehensive range of activities aimed at promoting education, health awareness, and community well-being.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a pioneering force in Intelligent Digital Chronic Care Management Technology, holding prestigious certification from URAC. Specializing in the integration of highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT), Disease Management Protocols (DMP), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) on a foundation of unparalleled security, DrKumo addresses critical healthcare challenges with an innovative, user-friendly approach. This empowers patients to manage their health conditions from the comfort of their homes while providing healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely interventions.
The company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare extends globally, transforming the way individuals access quality healthcare services. DrKumo fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, and technology-driven excellence, delivering effective solutions that make a lasting impact on both patients and healthcare providers.
DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology