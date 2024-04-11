Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,958 in the last 365 days.

Earn Contact Hours from Internationally Recognized, Innovative Educators

The Maine Department of Education is thrilled to offer a limited-time, self-directed course that includes three keynotes and three workshops from John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro, world-class leaders in innovative education!  

The rich professional learning opportunities were recorded at the InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education Day held by the Maine DOE MOOSE and Interdisciplinary Instruction Teams. All sessions provided actionable elements that can be applied immediately in your classroom to boost innovative learning (and decrease stress in the process). Topics included Universal Design for Learning, Designing for Equity, Cultivating Curiosity, Pedagogical Documentation, Design Thinking, and Project-Based Learning.

Check out the InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education webpage on the Maine DOE website for more information on enrolling and receiving contact hours before the course expires on June 30th.  

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Earn Contact Hours from Internationally Recognized, Innovative Educators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more