Earn Contact Hours from Internationally Recognized, Innovative Educators

The Maine Department of Education is thrilled to offer a limited-time, self-directed course that includes three keynotes and three workshops from John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro, world-class leaders in innovative education!

The rich professional learning opportunities were recorded at the InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education Day held by the Maine DOE MOOSE and Interdisciplinary Instruction Teams. All sessions provided actionable elements that can be applied immediately in your classroom to boost innovative learning (and decrease stress in the process). Topics included Universal Design for Learning, Designing for Equity, Cultivating Curiosity, Pedagogical Documentation, Design Thinking, and Project-Based Learning.

Check out the InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education webpage on the Maine DOE website for more information on enrolling and receiving contact hours before the course expires on June 30th.