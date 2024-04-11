Nora Mental Health Expands Access to Care with the Opening of Three New Locations in Birmingham
The provider aims to close care gaps in Alabama, which has a growing trend of mental health needs but limited access to care
Our three new Birmingham locations aim to bring high-quality, effective mental health services to the area in an effort to solve the mental health crisis Alabama is facing.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health, a trailblazer in mental health solutions, announced today that it will open three new units in Birmingham, Alabama, the first franchises in the state. The opening of the clinics marks the next chapter in Nora’s commitment to democratizing mental health care access, irrespective of age or identity.
— Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health
Forty-three percent of Alabaman adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. Yet, many cannot get the care they need due to clinic and insurance access. In an effort to improve access to quality mental health care across Alabama, the three new Nora locations will make mental health care possible for more people needing these critical services.
"Nora Mental Health has an unwavering commitment to universal access to superior mental health services," said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health. “Our three new Birmingham locations aim to bring high-quality, effective mental health services to the area in an effort to solve the mental health crisis Alabama is facing.”
Since its inception in 2018, Nora Mental Health has embarked on a relentless mission to destigmatize mental health while integrating it seamlessly into everyday life. Central to its ethos is a steadfast dedication to forging accessible pathways to mental wellness through both in-person and virtual modalities encompassing individual and family therapy, couples counseling, psychiatric medication management and a spectrum of community-based services.
Nora Mental Health also equips clinic owners with a comprehensive support framework, encompassing training, infrastructure, therapist recruitment, medical billing, electronic records management and a 24-hour live call center, ensuring an unwavering focus on patient care over administrative burdens.
