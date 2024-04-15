SCDC Signs Contract for its Tranquil Gardens Retreat - A Luxury Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce the signing of its fifth property contract for Tranquil Gardens Retreat, the third of SCDC’s planned projects. This marks a significant step toward achieving the company's objectives for its first six locations in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Tranquil Gardens Retreat will be located in Rosenberg, TX. After months of careful examination of potential locations and utilizing a comprehensive list of selection criteria, SCDC is excited for the opportunity of this chosen location.
Tranquil Gardens Retreat features 288 luxury units comprising of 1-bedroom (8-plex), 2-bedroom (4-plex), and 3-bedroom (4-plex). This location boasts an impressive range of community amenities like pre-cast insulated concrete-panel construction, with a sandblasted finish resembling polished granite that adds an elegant touch to the building's design. Each building comes with private patios and rooftop decks, promoting SCDC’s innovative Social Community Engineering™ approach aimed at fostering community engagement. With attached oversized garages, custom closets, smart technology, and private elevators in second-floor units, residents will enjoy their luxury experience. Additionally, each apartment home is fully furnished with professionally designed interiors, equipped with high-end appliances and furnishings, catering to long-term renters, corporate rentals, and Airbnb tenants.
The community will feature resort-style swimming pools, a clubhouse, fitness centers, and versatile sports courts, providing residents with several recreational options. The site will feature tranquil fountain ponds, with water features, and will offer serene locations for relaxation, while additional amenities such as the designated dog park, playground, and car cleaning station. A combination of premier amenities and eco-friendly construction ensures that the community meets tenants’ high expectations.
Conveniently positioned off Interstate Highway 59 and Kroesche Rd, Tranquil Gardens Retreat maximizes its prime location within Rosenberg, TX. Residents will benefit from convenient access to diverse amenities, including shopping outlets, culinary experiences, and recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and fishing. This ideal location guarantees proximity to significant landmarks such as the Fort Bend County Epicenter event venue, Brazos Town Center, and Smart Financial Event Center. Upscale shopping at Sugar Land Town Square is easily accessible and downtown Houston is reachable within a mere 30-minute drive.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) presents Class-A Apartments that epitomize a blend of luxury and eco-conscious living. Employing a proprietary Social Community Engineering™ approach, SCDC ensures tenants access unparalleled amenities at prices that remain within reach. Each professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily unit is meticulously staged to evoke an ambiance reminiscent of a million-dollar residence, underscoring SCDC's dedication to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. SCDC’s meticulously crafted luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and overall well-being, nurturing a profound sense of belonging and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle among residents. SCDC remains steadfast in their commitment to curating an opulent atmosphere, guaranteeing tenants an unparalleled living experience.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
