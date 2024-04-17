Honor Mother Earth and Mothers Everywhere with Resource Depot's 'Love Your Mama a Ton' Campaign
Campaign Kicks Off Earth Day and Runs Through Mother’s Day, with Goal of $8,000 to Offset Cost of Processing One Ton of Rescued Treasures at Resource Depot
Resource Depot is thrilled to launch the 'Love Your Mama' campaign, which celebrates both the nurturing spirit of Mother Earth and the incredible women who shape our lives.”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Day through Mother's Day, honor the two most important 'mamas' in the world – Mother Earth and your own mom. Resource Depot invites the community to give back to both with the 'Love Your Mama at Ton' campaign. Kicking off on Earth Day, April 22nd your gift celebrates the women who nurture us while giving back to Mother Earth who nurtures us all.
— Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot
WHAT: It costs an average of $3.98 to process one pound of donated materials at Resource Depot. That's why this year Resource Depot is asking the community to show how much they love their Mama’s by giving back to the mother that nurtured us all – Mother Earth. The goal of the campaign is to raise $8,000, which offsets the cost of processing one ton of rescued goods at Resource Depot.
WHEN: April 22nd through May 12th 2024
QUOTE: "Resource Depot is thrilled to launch the 'Love Your Mama a Ton' campaign, which celebrates both the nurturing spirit of Mother Earth and the incredible women who shape our lives,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “Through this initiative, we invite everyone to join us in honoring these two pillars of strength, all while being conscientious consumers. Your support not only contributes to the vital work of Resource Depot in promoting environmental education and creativity but also symbolizes a meaningful gesture of love and appreciation for the mothers in our lives. Together, let's make a positive impact for both our planet and the women who inspire us every day."
ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT:
Resource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.
