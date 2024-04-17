Honor Mother Earth and Mothers Everywhere with Resource Depot's 'Love Your Mama a Ton' Campaign

Resource Depot Photo by Nick Mele Photo by Nick Mele Photo by Nick Mele

Campaign Kicks Off Earth Day and Runs Through Mother’s Day, with Goal of $8,000 to Offset Cost of Processing One Ton of Rescued Treasures at Resource Depot

Resource Depot is thrilled to launch the 'Love Your Mama' campaign, which celebrates both the nurturing spirit of Mother Earth and the incredible women who shape our lives.” — Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot