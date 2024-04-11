Ridgewater College Agriculture Equipment Mechanic Program Achieves AED Foundation Accreditation
Earning this accreditation validates that our Agriculture Machinery Mechanic program is providing students and the industry with the highest quality graduates”SCHAUMBURG, IL, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridgewater College Agriculture Equipment Mechanic Program Achieves AED Foundation Accreditation
— Jeff Miller, Dean of Instruction
The AED Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Agriculture Equipment Mechanic Program at Ridgewater College. This program is one of AEDF’s flagship colleges and serves a wide region throughout the Midwest.
Ridgewater College Agriculture Equipment Mechanic Program is the first program to be accredited by the AEDF. The AEDF accreditation term is five years, beginning this month and continuing through April of 2029.
AEDF is dedicated to developing and improving heavy equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and technical colleges. “AEDF is proud to be affiliated with Ridgewater College,” said Karina Utreras, accreditation and recognition program manager at AEDF. “We are committed to the program’s ongoing success and look forward to this partnership with Ridgewater College.”
“Earning this accreditation validates that our Agriculture Machinery Mechanic program is providing students and the industry with the highest quality graduates,” stated Jeff Miller, dean of instruction at Ridgewater College. “The opportunities the AED Foundation accreditation provides students throughout their college experience are priceless including access to scholarships and ensuring they are enrolling in high-quality programs. We feel fortunate to have the AED Foundation’s s support throughout the entire process.”
####
About AED
Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 700 equipment distributors, manufacturers, and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial.
About AEDF
Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation (AEDF) addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AEDF Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs and AEDF Recognition of secondary diesel programs.
About Ridgewater College
Ridgewater is a public college located in Willmar, Minnesota. It is a small institution and offers more than 100 educational programs in transfer and technical education. Ridgewater empowers diverse learners to reach their full potential and enrich their lives through personalized and relevant education in an accessible, supportive, and inclusive environment.
Jahnisi Aymerich
Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation
+1 630-780-7511
email us here