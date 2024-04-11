Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,036 in the last 365 days.

Wyndo Initiates Groundbreaking Seed Funding Initiative to Empower Local Retailers with AI

Wyndo stands at the forefront of retail evolution, equipping local stores to enhance in-store customer experiences and remain competitive against online stores.

The renaissance of brick & mortar retail is upon us, with Wyndo at the helm, their innovative team and clear vision make them the ideal candidate to lead the charge.”
— Michael Quatrini, CEO - Capital Q Ventures Inc.
WINTER PARK, FL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyndo, the innovative force in retail technology, today announces the launch of its seed funding initiative, building upon a formidable $300,000 pre-seed financial infusion from last year. With a vision to transform brick & mortar operations, Wyndo integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to invigorate the traditional retail landscape.

Elliott Saint-Pierre, CEO of Wyndo, articulates the ambition behind the technology: "Wyndo stands at the forefront of retail evolution, equipping local stores with AI-driven insights to enhance in-store customer experiences and to maintain a competitive stance against online marketplaces."

Following the successful pilot of Wyndo 1.0, the company has garnered positive responses from the retail community, reinforcing its trajectory towards full-scale deployment. Wyndo's dedication to elevating in-store profitability and deepening consumer-retailer connections through data-driven strategies has been met with anticipation and enthusiasm.

Capital Q Ventures, based in Maitland, FL, confirms its alliance with Wyndo in this pivotal seed round. Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures, remarks, "The renaissance of brick & mortar retail is upon us, with Wyndo at the helm, their innovative team and clear vision make them the ideal candidate to lead the charge."

Wyndo welcomes interest in its seed funding round, with Capital Q Ventures as the primary touchpoint for potential investors.

About Wyndo:

Wyndo's mission is to synchronize consumer demand with local retail supply in real-time, facilitating an increase in physical store traffic while reinforcing the vital role of small businesses in the fabric of the economy. Utilizing the power of AI, Wyndo aspires to create a harmonious retail ecosystem that supports the growth and sustainability of community-focused commerce.

For additional information about Wyndo and its mission, please visit wyndoshop.com.

About Capital Q Ventures:

Established in 2017, Capital Q Ventures has ascended as a premier global capital collaborator. The firm exemplifies an investment philosophy that extends beyond financing, nurturing business growth, and advocating for the aspirations of entrepreneurs and management teams.

For more information about Capital Q Ventures, please visit capitalqventures.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc
Email: admin@capitalqventures.com
Phone: (407) 207-CAPQ

Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+1 407-307-2277 ext. 302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Wyndo Initiates Groundbreaking Seed Funding Initiative to Empower Local Retailers with AI

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more