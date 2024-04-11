Attorney General Jackley Announces Texas Couple Convicted By Jury on Theft Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney Marty Jackley has announced that a Texas couple has been convicted of a combined six charges in connection with stealing or attempting to steal the property of another person.

A Bon Homme County jury Wednesday convicted Richard Spry, 82, of two felony counts of Grand Theft and one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft. Susan Spry, 75, was convicted of separate felony counts of Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft as well as one misdemeanor count of Theft by Exploitation. Both individuals are from League City, Texas.

The two were convicted of stealing money or property from an adult who was elderly or had a disability. The thefts ranged from $100,000 to $500,000 and included money from bank accounts and possession of vehicles.

“These two defendants preyed on a vulnerable member of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit for investigating and prosecuting this case, and to the jury for its just verdict.”

Sentencing for both individuals is scheduled for July 9. Richard Spry faces a maximum combined sentence of 27 years and Susan Spry faces a maximum combined sentence of 26 years. Both defendants remain out on bond.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit of the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

-30-