‘Azria Estate’ Owned by Lubov & the Late Fashion Designer Max Azria, Founder of BCBG, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Stunning Holmby Hills estate designed by Paul Williams World-class, gated property off Sunset Boulevard with 14 luxurious bedrooms Five total structures designed to highest pedigree, perfect for hosting events Exceptional central location, minutes to Downtown LA, beaches, & Beverly Hills Varied design weaved throughout estate with Japanese & Mediterranean influences

Originally listed at $87 million & designed by architect Paul Williams, bidding is set to open this May in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates

Even among the premier properties that we typically showcase, the ‘Azria Estate’ stands out for its pedigree, legacy, and scale...” — Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxurious 30,000-square-foot residence, built in the 1930s and once owned by the late fashion mogul Max Azria, founder of the renowned BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion brand, and his wife, Lubov Azria, will sell to the highest bidder next month via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, the opulent, historic estate, originally listed at $87 million and famously known as the ‘Azria Estate’ within Hollywood circles, is nestled within the affluent Holmby Hills enclave of Los Angeles. Bidding, which will open 9 May and culminate 23 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, is estimated to start up to $38 million.

Located at 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, the ‘Azria Estate’ spans nearly three acres of land with multiple structures and an impressive 60 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Set behind a gated long driveway, the expansive motor court accommodates more than 20 cars. Designed by famed architect and celebrity home designer Paul Williams, the reimagined estate represents Williams' largest residential estate and showcases his iconic Georgian Colonial style characterized by intricate trims, moldings, and grand columns. Williams, celebrated as the go-to architect for classic Hollywood elites, crafted homes for luminaries like Frank Sinatra, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, and Barbara Stanwyck. The ‘Azria Estate’ was commissioned by Charles Correll, star of Amos ‘n’ Andy.

"Even among the premier properties that we typically showcase, the ‘Azria Estate’ stands out for its pedigree, legacy, and scale,” said Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “In collaboration with Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, Concierge Auctions is the only auction platform with the resources and reach of well-qualified buyers to give a magnificent home like this the full airing it deserves.”

Upon entering the residence, visitors are greeted by a magnificent foyer. Off of the foyer lies the living room, designed with hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a music nook. The home includes elements of high design throughout, including nine fireplaces, a library with a gold-domed ceiling, and a green onyx-lined bathroom. Additional rooms include a catering kitchen, a 5,500-square-foot movie theater, and a poker room with a hidden door, a family room, a gym, a guest-maid's quarters, and a wine cellar.

A gorgeous infinity pool and a full wellness spa, offering breathtaking views of the green hills, can be accessed through the living room’s French doors, which also lead to the terrace and lawn. A Mediterranean wellness spa with a Sauna offering marble floors and walls, lies just beyond. A bit further out, a glass-walled tennis court awaits. Notably, the home offers a greenhouse and five gardens to escape from the hustle-and-bustle of LA life, including a Mediterranean-inspired section and a Japanese garden, including a pond and a tea room.

Designed with the vision of providing a haven for their extended family and the center for Hollywood scale entertainment, the Azrias' grand residence stands as a testament to familial joy and social entertainment.

“As we prepare to part ways with our house, we reflect on our original purpose—to create an environment where we can be inspired. We wanted to fuse the concept that one’s home should be their utopia, a centerpiece for family and friends, the center for celebrations and entertaining, a place that curate’s creativity and imagination to flow,” said Lubov Azria. “The history of talented and creative residence of the house is unmistakable. Past residents experienced their most creative and prolific achievements during their stay on this estate. I look to pass the torch to the next fortunate owner, allowing them to write their own chapter in this storied address, surrounded by its legacy and potential.”

The opulent abode has continued to serve as the epicenter of Hollywood glamor, home to unforgettable moments for the Azria family and, beyond its private sanctuary, a venue for hosting large-scale events, including Oscar parties that captured the excitement of Hollywood’s best night, high-profile product launches, and charity functions, embodying the intersection of luxury and entertainment.

“The ‘Azria Estate’ is incredible”, said Rayni Williams. “With its multifaceted design and prime location— minutes from downtown, the beach, and Sunset, yet secluded, private, and quiet—the estate presents unparalleled opportunities for the savvy entrepreneur, from hosting exclusive gatherings to leveraging its prestigious Hollywood connections. As a dynamic space that exudes sophistication and functionality, its potential to empower the next owner in their pursuit of both pleasure and profit is truly one-of-a-kind. The property has wonderful pedigree in a prominent area, and everything to live one’s best life.”

Nestled within the prestigious Bel Air area, Holmby Hills stands as one of Southern California's most sought-after locales, celebrated for its prime positioning and unparalleled access to the Westside. Ensuring utmost privacy, homes are discreetly tucked away from public view, with majestic gates marking the entrances to this exclusive community. Holmby Hills boasts the esteemed Bel-Air Country Club and the iconic Bel Air Hotel, embodying luxury and refinement within the West Los Angeles "Platinum Triangle.” Nestled along Sunset Boulevard, the neighborhood serves as the epitome of Los Angeles affluence, drawing the city's elite. Amidst lush greenery and architectural splendors reminiscent of Hollywood's golden age, the area showcases some of LA's most magnificent estates, offering a lifestyle defined by elegance and tranquility.

Conveniently located within reach of Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, UCLA, and Santa Monica, Holmby Hills invites residents to embrace its rich history and luxuriate in the grandeur of Hollywood's bygone era.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Marc & Tiffany Angeles.

10250 West Sunset Boulevard is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.