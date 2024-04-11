Two Years in a Row, Ascenda® Achieves Diamond Status in RingCentral Reach™ Partner Program
As a RingCentral Reach™ Diamond Partner, Ascenda® is among a select few RingCentral partners globally to earn this distinction.
As a Diamond partner once again, Ascenda has demonstrated the impact this can have for their customers. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to driving continued success together.”WARRENVILLE, IL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascenda, global thought leaders in total experience technologies, announced today that it has achieved Diamond status in the RingCentral Reach partner program for the second year in a row. As one of the top RingCentral partners globally, Ascenda brings RingCentral’s AI-driven cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world.
— Zane Long, SVP Global Partner Sales, RingCentral
RingCentral Reach provides channel partners with the tools and resources to help companies of all sizes achieve greater business success with RingCentral’s leading cloud communications, contact center, video meetings, and hybrid events solutions. Partners with Diamond status are valued for their deep expertise and guidance in helping customers switch to cloud-based communications, and for their ability to tackle large-scale, complex enterprise needs.
"Two years running I'm thrilled to elevate our collaboration with RingCentral to new heights," remarked Jonathan Shaver, Chief Growth Officer, Ascenda. "At Ascenda, our commitment is to help businesses with strategies, insights, and solutions to make smarter technology investments, and RingCentral perfectly aligns with these principles."
“RingCentral Reach partners play a critical role in identifying opportunities for businesses to streamline their communications,” said Zane Long, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales, RingCentral. “As a Diamond partner once again, Ascenda has demonstrated the impact this can have for their customers. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to driving continued success together.”
Jeff Becker
Ascenda
+1 6305057500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn