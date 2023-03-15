Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,482 in the last 365 days.

Ascenda™ Achieves Diamond Status in RingCentral Reach™ Partner Program

As a RingCentral Reach™ Diamond Partner, Ascenda™ is among a select few RingCentral partners globally to earn this distinction.

We’re grateful for our collaborative relationship with Ascenda and look forward to continuing to work together to routinely deliver for their customers.”
— Zane Long, SVP Global Partner Sales, RingCentral
LISLE, ILLINOIS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascenda, global thought leaders in total experience technologies announced today that it has achieved Diamond status in the RingCentral Reach™ partner program. As one of the top RingCentral partners globally, Ascenda brings RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications and contact center solutions to businesses around the world.

RingCentral Reach provides channel partners with the tools and resources to help companies of all sizes achieve greater business success with RingCentral’s leading cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings and contact center solutions. Partners with Diamond status are valued for their deep expertise and guidance in helping customers switch to cloud-based communications, and for their ability to tackle large-scale, complex enterprise needs.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with RingCentral; raising it to the next level of success and execution, said Jim Shaver, Owner, Ascenda. “One of our principles is to provide clients market-savvy digital solutions to increase customer loyalty and insights, increase revenue and margins, and to rapidly adjust to ever-changing market realities; and RingCentral checks all of those boxes.”

“RingCentral Reach Diamond partners are among the best of the best. They are the partners that truly drive change and make an impact for their customers,” said Zane Long, senior vice president of global partner sales at RingCentral. “We’re grateful for our collaborative relationship with Ascenda and look forward to continuing to work together to routinely deliver for their customers.”


About Ascenda

Ascenda™ is a globally recognized total experience thought leader for organizations of all sizes. Our speed of innovation ensures that businesses can transform how they work together with customers and employees while also exceeding key business metrics. Ascenda’s focus is to empower your business with customer experience technologies through solution engineering, superior implementation, and agile support. Since 1983 more than 4,000 companies in over 10 countries have trusted Ascenda to accelerate business outcomes through innovative processes and technologies.

Jeff Becker
Ascenda
+1 630-505-7500
contact@goascenda.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ascenda™ Achieves Diamond Status in RingCentral Reach™ Partner Program

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more