Ascenda™ Achieves Diamond Status in RingCentral Reach™ Partner Program
As a RingCentral Reach™ Diamond Partner, Ascenda™ is among a select few RingCentral partners globally to earn this distinction.
We’re grateful for our collaborative relationship with Ascenda and look forward to continuing to work together to routinely deliver for their customers.”LISLE, ILLINOIS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascenda, global thought leaders in total experience technologies announced today that it has achieved Diamond status in the RingCentral Reach™ partner program. As one of the top RingCentral partners globally, Ascenda brings RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications and contact center solutions to businesses around the world.
— Zane Long, SVP Global Partner Sales, RingCentral
RingCentral Reach provides channel partners with the tools and resources to help companies of all sizes achieve greater business success with RingCentral’s leading cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings and contact center solutions. Partners with Diamond status are valued for their deep expertise and guidance in helping customers switch to cloud-based communications, and for their ability to tackle large-scale, complex enterprise needs.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with RingCentral; raising it to the next level of success and execution, said Jim Shaver, Owner, Ascenda. “One of our principles is to provide clients market-savvy digital solutions to increase customer loyalty and insights, increase revenue and margins, and to rapidly adjust to ever-changing market realities; and RingCentral checks all of those boxes.”
“RingCentral Reach Diamond partners are among the best of the best. They are the partners that truly drive change and make an impact for their customers,” said Zane Long, senior vice president of global partner sales at RingCentral. “We’re grateful for our collaborative relationship with Ascenda and look forward to continuing to work together to routinely deliver for their customers.”
About Ascenda
Ascenda™ is a globally recognized total experience thought leader for organizations of all sizes. Our speed of innovation ensures that businesses can transform how they work together with customers and employees while also exceeding key business metrics. Ascenda’s focus is to empower your business with customer experience technologies through solution engineering, superior implementation, and agile support. Since 1983 more than 4,000 companies in over 10 countries have trusted Ascenda to accelerate business outcomes through innovative processes and technologies.
Jeff Becker
Ascenda
+1 630-505-7500
contact@goascenda.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn