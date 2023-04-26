Ascenda™ Acquires xdr.global To Strengthen Its Cybersecurity Capabilities
Ascenda expands its cybersecurity portfolio through the acquisition of xdr.global, aligning world-class Extended Detection and Response (XDR) security solutions
We are excited to welcome xdr.global to the Ascenda family. Their expertise in cybersecurity, combined with our deep domain knowledge, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”LISLE, ILLINOIS, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascenda™, global thought leaders in total experience technologies, announced today that it has acquired xdr.global, a holistic cybersecurity detection & response consulting firm, to expand its portfolio of security solutions and enhance its capabilities in the cybersecurity space. The acquisition will enable Ascenda to deliver real-time extended detection and response (XDR) solutions to its clients, adding efficiency and value to security operations.
— Jonathon Shaver, Sr. Managing Director, Ascenda
"We are excited to welcome xdr.global to the Ascenda family," said Jonathon Shaver, Sr. Managing Director of Ascenda. "Their expertise in cybersecurity and XDR technology, combined with our deep domain knowledge, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients with fast impactful results.”
Xdr.global's team of cybersecurity experts provides and partners with a comprehensive suite of security solutions including: XDR, MDR for Microsoft Defender, Cybersecurity Insurance advisement, a 24/7 SOC, and cyber risk advisory programs. With this acquisition, Ascenda will be able to offer a more complete and integrated set of cybersecurity solutions, allowing clients to get ahead of emerging cyber risks & proactively protect their business.
The acquisition of xdr.global is part of Ascenda's strategic plan to expand its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and accelerate its growth in the market. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Ascenda
Ascenda™ is a globally recognized total experience thought leader for organizations of all sizes. Our speed of innovation ensures that businesses can transform how they work together with customers and employees while also exceeding key business metrics. Ascenda’s focus is to empower your business with customer experience technologies through solution engineering, superior implementation, and agile support. Since 1983 more than 4,000 companies in over 10 countries have trusted Ascenda to accelerate business outcomes through innovative processes and technologies.
About xdr.global
Xdr.global is a cybersecurity consulting firm, focused on promoting and aligning Extended Detection and Response (XDR) security solutions. We are hyper-engaged with select organizations to develop and deliver tailored security approaches and customized XDR strategies that harmonize with mid to enterprise organizations unique needs and goals.
Jeff Becker
Ascenda
+1 630-505-7500
contact@goascenda.com