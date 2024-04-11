SplashBI Is Recognized As A Leader In Everest Group’s 2024 People Analytics Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment
Elevating Business Insights: SplashBI Secures Leader Spot in 2024 PEAK Matrix® for People AnalyticsDULUTH, GA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SplashBI has been recognized as one of the Leaders in Everest Group’s 2024 People Analytics Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This acknowledgement reflects the company’s robust performance and capabilities in people analytics.
Insights from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®
Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® provides a detailed analysis of service providers, classifying them into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their market impact, vision, and capability. This assessment offers businesses an understanding of their position and performance in the competitive landscape.
SplashBI’s Role in People Analytics
Named as one of the Leaders, SplashBI has demonstrated its market impact and ability to deliver effective people analytics solutions. The assessment acknowledges SplashBI’s technological advancements and efforts to provide meaningful insights through analytics and reporting.
A Word from SplashBI’s Leadership
“We are so excited to be named as a Leader in Everest Group’s ‘People Analytics Platform Peak Matrix Assessment 2024’. To be in such an elite group with other providers is truly an honor,” states Kiran Pasham, President and Chief Architect of SplashBI. He elaborates, “Our organization embodies a deep commitment to excellence, where each team member, across all levels, is dedicated to crafting and providing the most advanced Analytics & Reporting solutions in the market. Our unwavering focus helps our clients make the very best decisions in running their business. Whether it be decisions that positively impact the employee journey or responsible financial decisions, SplashBI provides the instant insights required for short-term and long-term business success.”
Explore the Detailed Report
For an in-depth exploration of SplashBI’s leadership position and a comprehensive view of the people analytics market landscape, stakeholders are encouraged to access the full Everest Group’s People Analytics Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 report here.
Please visit SplashBI's website to learn more about its innovative solutions and how they transform businesses.
About SplashBI
Headquartered in Duluth, GA, with offices in Brighton, UK and Hyderabad, India, SplashBI is a prominent player in enterprise reporting and analytics, offering a comprehensive suite of pre-configured solutions for organizations around the globe. They provide a range of reporting and analytics solutions for every department across the enterprise, including Finance, HR, Sales & Marketing, Executives, and more. Whether organizations run Oracle, UKG, Workday, or a combination of multiple applications, SplashBI makes data accessible from disparate systems. Blending data allows users to make informed decisions through reports, visualizations, and trends. With a focus on user-centric design, SplashBI is committed to enhancing decision-making and operational efficiencies through advanced analytics.
