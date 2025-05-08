SplashBI Supercharges Executive Team with CFO & CAIO Appointments to Power the Future of Enterprise Analytics

Dan Alf, CFO, SplashBI Venkat Ramamurth, CAIO, SplashBI

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , the AI-powered analytics platform delivering conversational insights, unified reporting, and advanced analytics, today announced two high-impact additions to its executive team. Dan Alf joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Venkat Ramamurthy steps into the newly created role of Chief AI Officer (CAIO), signaling SplashBI’s bold commitment to scaling globally and advancing the frontiers of AI-driven analytics.Financial Precision Meets AI InnovationWith over three decades of financial leadership in the tech sector, Dan Alf brings a proven track record in steering high-growth companies through complex financial transformations and strategic acquisitions. Most recently, he led BIAS Corporation’s financial transformation, culminating in its successful acquisition by Deloitte Consulting. He previously held leadership positions at Fiserv and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), where he was instrumental in aligning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and on-premise business models. His responsibilities encompassed overseeing finance, accounting, and compliance functions, contributing to the financial and operational strategies of both organizations.At the financial helm, Dan will architect the next phase of SplashBI’s growth, aligning capital strategy, operational excellence, and global momentum to fuel transformative outcomes.“I’m thrilled to join SplashBI during this exciting phase of growth. The company’s innovation trajectory and commitment to customer success are truly compelling. I look forward to helping shape its future,” said Dan Alf, CFO, SplashBI.In a parallel move that underscores the company’s strategic AI ambitions, SplashBI welcomes Venkat Ramamurthy as its first Chief AI Officer. Venkat is a recognized innovator in enterprise AI with a career spanning transformational roles at Amazon, UKG, Phenom, and NCR. From launching Bryte AI at UKG, leading Intelligent Talent Experience at Phenom, to partnering with Nobel Laureates in CoreAI at Amazon, and leading Digital Connected Services at NCR, Venkat has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions at scale.At SplashBI, Venkat will lead the integration of advanced AI across the platform, including predictive analytics, context-aware intelligence, and generative insights, redefining how enterprise users interact with data.“The future of analytics is proactive and agentic. At SplashBI, we’re building AI that surfaces insights before you even ask the question,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, CAIO, SplashBI.Leadership Perspectives on the AppointmentsKiran Reddy Pasham, President, Chief Architect, and Co-Founder:“These appointments represent more than growth; they signal of our intent to build a platform that’s not just powerful but intuitive. With Dan’s financial clarity and Venkat’s AI innovation, we’re shaping a future where data works smarter for everyone.”Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder and CEO:“Dan brings the financial discipline to scale with precision; Venkat brings the AI vision to innovate with purpose. Together, they elevate our leadership bench, sharpen our execution, and unlock powerful new opportunities, ensuring SplashBI delivers smarter growth, faster insights, and measurable impact for our customers.”About SplashBISplashBI is a next-generation analytics platform enhanced with AI, offering conversational insights, unified reporting, and advanced analytics. As a fast-growing, privately held international SaaS provider, SplashBI empowers organizations to make smarter, faster decisions across the enterprise. With global operations spanning North America, Europe, and APAC, SplashBI delivers both cloud-based and on-premises solutions tailored to modern business needs.

