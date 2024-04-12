BHD Distribution To Release 'A Fragile Flower' Theatrically in 175 Theatres Across Vietnam on April 12th
To share 'A Fragile Flower' with audiences in the country of our birth, Vietnam, is truly very special and a poignant moment for all of our cast members and executive team.”SAIGON, VIETNAM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BHD Distribution, Leading Vietnamese film distributor BHD Distribution has announced the April 12th theatrical release of the internationally, critically acclaimed Vietnamese/American co-production A Fragile Flower in 175 theaters across Vietnam.
The theatrical premiere was moved up from April 18th to capitalize on the film’s Vietnamese festival premiere at Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival on April 9th.
“We’re deeply honored and humbled by the warm reception we received at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival,” comments executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen. “To share A Fragile Flower with audiences in the country of our birth, Vietnam, is truly very special and a poignant moment for all of our cast members and executive team.”
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t
A Fragile Flower will be shown theatrically at theatres in Saigon, Hanoi, DaNang, Hue and all cities across Vietnam, at theatre chains run by BHD, CGV, Lotte, Galaxy, Cinestar, Dcine, Metiz Đà Nẵng and Ramestar Hải Dương.
Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Thu Thảo, this captivating love story musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha, is the first ever Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the United States. All fourteen songs in the movie were performed by Nhat Ha. A Fragile Flower tells the tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. With a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Jacky Tai, Jinstar Nguyen Duy along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyen. Audiences will be swept away on a poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations.
On March 29, 2024, A Fragile Flower premiered across the United States in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey/Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington State in Regal, AMC and Cinemark Theatres.
Recently, A Fragile Flower received top honors at the 2024 New Delhi Film Festival named Top 3rd Feature Film, International Competition at the festival’s awards ceremony held on March 28th. The film was the only Vietnamese film award recipient showcased at the festival, organized annually by Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, and among 29 films awarded from outside of India.
The film received six awards at the FLOW Film Festival held in Hollywood, Florida, including the Best Film and Best Original Score awards, with individual awards included Jacqueline Nguyen being named Best Producer and Best First Time Filmmaker; Huong Thu Mai named Best Actress; and Mai Thu Huyền named Best Supporting Actress. scriptwriter. In addition, the film continues to screen at top international film festivals in Italy, Germany, The Netherlands and Canada.
For more information about A Fragile Flower please visit the official website at https://afragileflower.com Follow the film on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFragileFlower.
About TINCOM MEDIA
Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Thu Thảo: The dynamic duo behind TINCOM MEDIA of California, a production company dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking cinema. A Fragile Flower marks their latest addition to a portfolio recognized for its emotional depth and ability to connect with audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://tincommedia.global/tincom
