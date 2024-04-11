Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/11/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 11, 2024

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 4/6/2024, Alan Duane Nelson, 19 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Pope
  • On 4/7/2024, Megan Erica Seguin, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 4/3/2024, Thomas Daniel Chayka, 49 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lema for Violation of Probation: Driving while impaired by alcohol
  • On 4/5/2024, Kevin Andrew Johnson, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 4/5/2024, Phillip Randolph Adams, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order
  • On 4/6/2024, Stephen Paul Leresche, 66 of Fredericksburg, VA was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

