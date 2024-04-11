Orchestrating orphan ideas at the fuzzy front end to create value

Three orphan ideas and their journeys

The researchers followed the journey of three orphan ideas and interviewed the people involved.

1. Technology performance assessment tool

A recurring challenge for the team working on electrical systems was how to model the impacts of a new technology on the electricity grid.

Frustrated by the problem, two colleagues John and Barack came up with the idea of a simulation tool to solve the problem. After two months working on the project alongside their day jobs the idea was presented to the managers’ committee.

Unfortunately, the problem and its proposed solution were not considered of value by the committee as it was not part of the mission of a specific business unit.

Discouraged they shelved the idea, until a chance conversation with another manager revealed that he saw the potential of the idea, but thought it was too raw.

Barack decided to try again – repositioning the tool as a decision support tool and creating an early prototype so that the concept became more tangible. He also developed a small group of allies who provided advice, knowledge and feedback, and investigated the market to see if anything similar was already available.

This work identified internal customers that would use the tool and by socialising the concept he attracted more supporters.

The decision support tool was presented to a committee with a wider remit and it was accepted and has since been presented to the wider industry.

2. Energy Co-op

The organisation created a work group to look at alternative and disruptive businesses models. One of the outputs was the concept of co-operative energy production model. A group with a diverse range of expertise were tasked with exploring the potential for value creation and it was thought that, whatever the outcome, the learnings would be beneficial to the organisation.

The idea was debated by management but although it was thought to have merit the model could not be aligned with the missions of the existing business units and the strategic transformations recommended had not been considered at that time.

As the budget was for information gathering and knowledge exchange it was insufficient for the original team to invest the resources required and the idea was progressively abandoned.

3. NanoSoil

Researcher Haroun saw the need for a digital simulation technique that would make it possible to test, analyse and predict geological phenomena, such as earthquakes, before proceeding with infrastructure construction.

The challenge he faced was although there was industry interest in predicting the impact of earthquakes on soil liquefaction and ensuring the resilience of infrastructures, it wasn’t a specific issue for Hydro-Québec. There was also a lack of knowledge about the issues, and socio-political resistance to changing the existing analytical methods.

However, with the support of his network of university researchers he managed to secure a budget from management to develop the analytics. He then struggled within his own sphere to find a technology to make his analytical procedure feasible.

Again it was a chance conversation with researchers in a different lab, working with robotics, that he found a technology that was able to provide the accuracy required.

After further development the concept was presented to the management of a number of important consulting engineering companies and following the success of this meeting the idea was translated into three major projects within the organisation.

Although the technology took a few years to reach a mature solution, it has since been widely implemented to analyse the construction of many major structures both at Hydro-Québec and more broadly in the region.