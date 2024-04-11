Lane Closures on Germantown Parkway over I-40

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews will be closing lanes on Germantown Parkway over I-40 for milling and paving as well as bridge joint repairs. Crews will begin in the northbound lanes and move to the southbound lanes as work progresses. All work is weather-dependent.

Tuesday, April 16 – Thursday, April 18, each day from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



· 2 lanes will be open, and 2 lanes will be closed.

· The ramp to I-40 westbound will be closed.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



###

