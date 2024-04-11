SpectrumX and The Wireless Innovation Forum Announce New Partnership
New SpectrumX and Wireless Innovation Forum partnership leverages the expertise in both organizations to tackle real-world spectrum challenges
This partnership is a critical step for SpectrumX to create an academic hub in the radio spectrum ecosystem that translates research into useful technology and policy options”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Spectrum Innovation Center, SpectrumX, announces its new partnership with the Wireless Innovation Forum, or WInnForum. Through this partnership, WInnForum has joined NSF SpectrumX’s Collaboration Advisory Board (CAB), through which its leadership will provide industry perspectives on the center’s research, policy outreach, and educational activities. SpectrumX has also joined WInnForum, enabling its researchers from 30 member institutions to contribute to WInnForum working groups, task groups, and special interest groups.
— Nick Laneman, Center Director for SpectrumX
WInnForum was established in 1996, and is an international group of diverse vendors, developers, providers, organizations, stakeholders and regulators who share the common goal of supporting the innovation and development of wireless communication systems. It has led development of standards in three areas of wireless technology and spectrum innovation, including software-defined radio (SDR), Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum sharing, and Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) in the 6 GHz band.
“This partnership is a critical step for SpectrumX to create an academic hub in the radio spectrum ecosystem that translates research into useful technology and policy options,” says Nick Laneman, Center Director for SpectrumX. “The bi-directional engagement we are envisioning between WInnForum and SpectrumX will help us continue to focus our activities, enhance both sets of working groups, and work together to elevate spectrum discussions nationwide.”
The partnership brings together the strengths of both organizations: collaboration.
“SpectrumX and its membership bring deep scientific and engineering expertise to the partnership,” said Dr. Andrew Clegg of Google, who serves as WInnForum Chief Technical Officer. “WInnForum’s industry members will benefit from new ideas and research from the SpectrumX team, enhancing the innovation aspect of WInnForum’s mission.”
Organizations that join the CAB support SpectrumX’s research, education and workforce development, and policy outreach efforts by:
• Presenting challenges and industry needs to the SpectrumX community. This can be done in internal meetings, as well as openly at center and collaboration meetings.
• Participating in SpectrumX meetings and events, attending in-person, virtually, or reviewing recordings if unable to attend. The agreement also opens the door for researchers and students to visit CAB facilities, and vice versa, to build relationships and knowledge of needs, challenges, and innovations.
• Interacting with SpectrumX community members from research partners and leadership to SpectrumX affiliated students. CAB members are also encouraged to review interim and annual reports to learn more about the research being conducted and achieved through the SpectrumX Center.
SpectrumX Collaboration Advisory Board invites applications from interested organizations on a rolling basis. Please visit SpectrumX’s website to learn more about getting involved with the center.
To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.
