Newly Approved Document Sets the Stage for Lower 3 GHz Spectrum Sharing Demonstration

Wireless Innovation Forum’s Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group Releases First Technical Report Focused on Spectrum Sharing Frameworks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today released the member-approved document “Time Scale Interpretations of Different Spectrum Sharing Frameworks, Including Dynamic and Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing,” ( WINNF-TR-2017 ) produced by its new Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (HDSS) Work Group. Member institutions contributing to the document include Baylor University, iPosi, Nokia, Ericsson, RED Technologies and Charter Communications.“We are very excited to announce this initial report from our new Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Work Group." said Richard Bernhardt, President of the WInnForum. “The WInnForum experts involved in this group have led the charge in other bands and now are lending their expertise to support lower 3 GHz spectrum sharing demonstration. This technical report lays the necessary groundwork for the next step in a demonstration event, sometimes called the Moonshot.”The report includes a breakdown of:• the many interpretations of spectrum sharing,• examples of spectrum sharing,• types of spectrum users,• types of spectrum sharing,• CBRS incumbent protection timeline,• time scale requirements in the lower 3 GHz,• closed loop (dynamic)control,• commercial service restoration, and• regulatory implications.This document is a companion to WINNF-TR-2016, “Developments Towards a More Robust and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Framework,” which is in ballot and will be reviewed at the Forum's upcoming General Meeting at the Sheraton Reston, 20-22 May. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/may-2025-general-meeting The HDSS Group is focusing on the 3.1 GHz band initially, simplification within the band, and attending to interference reporting feedback and support for airborne, shipborne, and ground communications, before exploring other bands. A demonstration event in the lower 3 GHz is currently anticipated November 2025.To get involved or learn more about Forum membership benefits, please visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/benefits-of-membership or contact the Forum directly at info@wirelessinnovation.org with interest.About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

