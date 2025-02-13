Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Member C3 Spectra on Becoming an FCC-approved AFC System Provider

An experienced participant in standards development at the WInnForum, for both CBRS and the 6 GHz band, C3Spectra is a welcome addition.” — Richard Bernhardt of WISPA, and Chair of the Forum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce that Forum member C3 Spectra has been approved by the FCC as an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) System Operator in the 6 GHz band. The approval was announced in a recent FCC public notice."Our AFC system ensures businesses can harness this spectrum without risking interference—whether upgrading a hotel's guest Wi-Fi or supporting mission-critical operations at an airport,” said Zaheer Syed, CEO of C3Spectra. “This isn't just about compliance; it's about unlocking innovation."AFC Systems manage spectrum access for 6 GHz band standard power unlicensed devices. WInnForum and Wi-Fi Alliance created standards and test vectors for AFC Systems operating in the 6 GHz band. AFC Systems now make spectrum available for standard power unlicensed use in 850 MHz of the 5.925-7.125 GHz (6 GHz) band, while ensuring that incumbent licensed services are able to operate in the band without harmful interference caused by the AFC-authorized unlicensed devices."WInnForum welcomes C3Spectra as a new FCC-certified AFC System provider,” said Richard Bernhardt, Chair of the Wireless Innovation Forum. “C3Spectra adds an additional choice for operators in the 6 GHz band. An experienced participant in standards development at the WInnForum, for both CBRS and the 6 GHz band, C3Spectra is a welcome addition."WInnForum’s 6 GHz standards library can be found at https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with the any of our committees, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

