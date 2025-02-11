Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Brendan Carr on FCC Chairman Designation

The Wireless Innovation Forum congratulates the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman, Brendan Carr, on his recent designation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum congratulates the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman, Brendan Carr, on his recent designation.The full statement from the Forum’s Board of Directors follows:“The Forum continually strives for innovative utilization of spectrum, a topic Mr. Carr has prioritized through his work with the FCC. We look forward to working with Mr. Carr and the FCC and, on behalf of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its members, we congratulate Chairman Carr on this designation.”About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

