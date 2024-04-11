West TN Lane Closures April 10-17, 2024

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47



BENTON COUNTY

I-40: Friday, April 12, 8AM-5PM: There will be a lane closures on I-40 east and westbound between MM126 to the Tennessee River Bridge for bridge sounding.

DYER COUNTY



SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY



SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from SR 104 (L.M. 11.48) to the Lake County Line (L.M. 21.980) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY



SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from Chic Road (L.M. 0.00) to SR 181 (L.M. 2.53) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY



SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from Lauderdale County Line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 104 (L.M. 11.48) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY



SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

OBION COUNTY



Future I-69 (Phase 3): SR 690 (Future I-69) is now open to traffic. Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph in the southbound lanes for the transition onto US51. Crews will continue to work on closed ramps to complete construction.

District 48



CROCKETT COUNTY

US-412 (SR-20) from Birmingham/Lyons Road to US-79 (SR-76): Resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US-412 (SR-20) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY



SR 179 from US70 (SR1) to SR76: Resurfacing with Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) on SR179 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY



SR 222: Monday, March 25 through Monday, June 24. There will be outside lane closures both north and southbound starting from approximately 1600' north of Stanton Somerville RD to the south side of the entrance to the Haywood County Fire Station.

MADISON COUNTY



I-40: Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17; 8:00 p.m. though 6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures westbound at from MM 75.5 to 74.5, for pavement repair.

MADISON COUNTY



US412 (SR20/Parkway) from I-40 to US70 (SR1): There will be temporary lane closures at various locations on US412/Parkway from I-40 to US70 to repair damaged asphalt.

District 49



FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-196 from SR-193 to US-64 (SR-15): The resurfacing and miscellaneous safety improvements on SR-196 from SR-193 to US-64 will cause temporary lane closures daily.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd. intersection improvement on US 51

(SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) from Wilson Rd. to near Industrial/Viar Rd.: The resurfacing and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 51 (SR 3) from Wilson Road to Industrial/Viar Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair in Shelby County:



Friday, April 12 at 8:00p.m. through Monday, April 15 at 6:00 a.m.:

The two right lanes on westbound I-40 will be closed at North Hollywood Street to perform concrete pavement repair. The “On” ramp from northbound Hollywood to westbound I-40 will be closed. The “On” ramp from southbound Hollywood to westbound I-40 will also be closed. Detours will be provided. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-14 (Austin Peay Highway) from Kerrville-Rosemark Rd. to the Tipton County Line: The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY



I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Until June 1, 2024: There will be ongoing temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. And Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements and storm drainage installation activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-177 over Wolf River

Friday, April 12 from 8:00 p.m. until Monday, April 22 at 6:00 a.m.:

Southbound SR-177 (Germantown Pkwy.) will be closed at the Wolf River with detour provided for bridge repair. Backup dates will be the following weekend. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY



I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN



I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue is opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive is closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB is closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 57 in Collierville to perform Safety & ADA Improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from near Lamar Ave (SR-4) to Riverdale Rd.: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 175 to perform Resurfacing & Safety Improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY



Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240 - MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Rd. over I 240 in East Memphis until August 30th to begin bridge repairs. I 240 from near Exit 13 (Walnut Grove Rd.) to near Exit 15 (Poplar Ave.) will have a lane closure and shoulder closure for the repair of the Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I 240.

SHELBY COUNTY



Various Routes: DAILY, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along 3rd Street (SR 14) and 2nd Street (SR 3) in Downtown Memphis, Walnut Grove Road (SR 23) from SR 57 to I 240, US 51 (SR 3) from SR 385 to Veterans Parkway and Navy Rd (SR 205) from Veterans Pkwy to Armory Rd. in Millington.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Daily, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be at least one lane closed east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.



TIPTON COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

