State Rehabilitation Council Virtual Meeting

SRC Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Virtual Meeting via Zoom
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

I.    Approval of Agenda
II.   Approval of prior meeting minutes
III.  Robert’s Rules, meeting etiquette, and short break hourly (Chair)
IV. Council membership and introductions:
Potential members: Todd Ludwig (NDOT-Employer), Don Nordell (State Workforce Board), and Alvin Parker (VR-Winnebago Tribe)
New members: Christine Gaspari (SILC), Paulette Monthei is transitioning to member with a disability
2024 Terms ending:
First Term ending: May – Gloria Eddins, September – Lisa Kent-Sheer
Second Term ending: July – Theresa Hayes (NDE), September – Lonnie Berger (employer), Jeremy Daffern (NCDHH)
Recruitment reminder: Individuals with disability needed

V.   ACTION — Follow-up to action items from last meeting:
Pledge of Allegiance (Jason)
VI.  Discussion:
A. Member Feedback on Written Reports:
1. ATP (Tobias)
2. CAP (Jodi)
3. Deaf & Hard of Hearing (Jeremy)
4. NSILC (Christine)
5. Ombudsman (report only)
6. Youth Leadership Council (report only)
B. Member Feedback on VR (Chair)
C. Director Report and WIOA State Plan Development Update (Lindy Foley)
VII. Committee meetings and reports:
A. Client Services Committee (Jodi)
B. Employer Services Committee (Jana)
C. Transition Services Committee (Sharon)
D. Executive Committee (Gloria)
VIII. Public Comment/Announcements

