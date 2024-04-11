Published Platform Engineering Leader Sasidhar Attuluri Develops Novel Ways to Eliminate Data Breaches in the Cloud
Attulluri is using Swarm Intelligence, a technique inspired by the collective behavior of animals like bees or birdsDALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Platform Architect and researcher Sasidhar Attuluri has created several innovative ways to tackle the challenges of data security and privacy in cloud environments. They include using swarm intelligence, a technique inspired by the collective behavior of animals like bees or birds. By using a swarm-based algorithm that optimizes the encryption key generation process creates highly secure keys while minimizing the computational resources required. This provides a more secure and resource-efficient approach to key generation, which can revolutionize data privacy in the cloud while lowering operating costs for cloud service providers.
This groundbreaking approach to securing cloud data was unveiled at a prestigious IEEE (of which he is a member) conference and featured on the IEEE site: "Swarm Based Optimized Key Generation for Preserving the Privacy in Cloud Environment.
Another of his breakthrough solutions delivers robust data security in cloud data centers, which handle vast amounts of sensitive data. Based on a discrete harmony search algorithm for privacy protection and preservation, it is designed to address the complexities of data privacy in the cloud, optimizing the balance between data security and functionality. Sasidhar’s groundbreaking research titled New Research Unveils Promising Algorithm for Enhanced Privacy in Cloud Data Centers was published in the prestigious International Journey of Information Technology.
Attuluri drew inspiration for his discrete harmony search algorithm from the process of musical improvisation, that simultaneously optimizes two key objectives: maximizing data security and minimizing the impact on data functionality. This significant optimization ensures data remains confidential while enabling efficient processing and analysis.
Attuluri’s expertise and groundbreaking discoveries stems from his 10 plus years of experience as an engineering consultant with specialization in software developer and platform architect with several approved Google Partners including his current employer Savin Technologies. A proven hands-on engineer, builder, and architect, his experience includes introducing large-scale structures to global and multi-regional development. Working with Savin’s clients, he leads and manages the entire client journey from pre-sales and implementation to adoption and value realization.
Another example of Attuluri’s ingenuity is when his team faced the challenge of finding a cost-effective and scalable solution to handle the client's ever-increasing data volume for real-time analytics. An expert in Redpanda, a cloud-based data analytics solution, he leveraged Redpanda on Google Cloud as a Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) concept. This resulted in the client realizing significant cost savings, up to six times more economical than traditional Apache Kafka implementations. Redpanda’s capabilities enabled him to deliver improved efficiency and scalability for real-time data processing, resulting in an optimized configuration with high availability and low. Leveraging Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and Redpanda's efficient resource utilization, this innovative approach not only reduced costs but also improved efficiency with benefits such as faster data processing, lower latency, and improved scalability.
Born in Amaravati, India, Attuluri earned a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communications Engineering, a Master's in Software Systems, and an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School, UK. In addition to Professional Membership in IEEE, he also is a member of high standing in British Computer Society (BCS) and Computer Society of India (CSI).
Throughout his career, he has worked with global clients from countries including India, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Poland. He is currently living and working in Dallas, TX.
