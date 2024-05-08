IT Security Expert, Google Scholar and Patent Holder Sushanth Addimulam to Celebrate Eight Years at Apcote
Sushanth Addimulam is a Rising Star in Network SecurityAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network security and application delivery engineer Sushanth Addimulam is nearing his eight-year anniversary with Applied Computer Techniques (dba Apcote), who manages wireless and software solutions for leading healthcare, pharmaceutical, e-commerce and technology companies. He is responsible for identifying and mitigating security occurrences in cyber security and harnessing the significant technological and operation changes occurring in today’s world to ensure safety and reliability in today’s health care industry. Because he deals with highly sensitive and protected data, he plays a critical role in safeguarding and bolstering the infrastructure and security for his company’s clients. He also oversees and optimizes network data and information security in the cloud and traditional infrastructure across critical e-commerce platforms, and implements healthcare and ecommerce applications.
When a security flaw is identified in the enterprise, Addimulam develops incident response solutions and remediation plans, informs and advises IT application owners on how to correct and improve security, and collaborates with software vendors to incorporate new security features and remediation solutions. He also implements automation solutions to decentralized trust protection of certification authority used for secured access of web applications. By automating certificate issuance solutions, his clients stay current with the ever-changing standards of certificate validity for web applications. He also ensures they are up to date with risk mitigation strategies by adopting updated encryption methodologies more frequently than once a year.
Additionally, Addimulam applies zero trust architecture to break implicit trust among sensitive applications that require continuous authentication using various verification methods to prevent breach of applications from stolen credentials or hijacked sessions. His leading-edge techniques help healthcare clients strictly enforce HIPPA regulations from patient data breaches, saving significant revenue in fines and saving the integrity of the organization and its practices.
He also works closely with offensive security teams as a defensive security engineer performing security and vulnerability scans across the enterprise to identify vulnerable applications. He ensures the tools used penetrate testing agents inspecting the customer facing interface of web applications to determine if they are any vulnerabilities. He then takes data from generated reports and enforces security hardening by applying the latest protocol security standards and industry best practices.
Addimulam is a cited Google Scholar and has written several articles including a published piece on how to gather data from pertinent cyber security sources and the significance of data-driven models in creating an automated and intelligent safety system. The article also highlights important variables that affect the design choices made for the control, communication, redundancy, and reliability of ICS, as these aspects are crucial in figuring out the security requirements of the system. Additionally, the paper investigates how machine learning methods might be integrated to improve ICS cyber security.
He is also a holder of an accepted patent, pending publication, of a shared design issued in the UK for traffic control with AI-based traffic flow analysis.
Continually demonstrating outstanding performance and a drive to advance professionally, Addimulam has held several roles at Apcote, including senior security analyst, and network Application and cloud delivery Engineer. With each promotion, he took on significant challenges and added responsibilities. In the start of his career, he worked as a Senior network and security engineer as well as in the embedded systems division contributing towards research of portable Identity verification devices for the government.
He earned Masters in Electrical and electronic engineering with a Major in Digital communications and minor in computer networks, from California State University Long Beach and a Bachelor degree in electronics and communication engineering. Addimulam is an active member of several professional organizations including the Network Professional Association, a nonprofit trade association made up of and for IT/Networking. Born and raised in Hyderabad, India, he currently lives in Austin, TX.
