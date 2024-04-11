Submit Release
DoHS Extends SNAP Benefit Replacement Application Period for Losses Due to April Storm


The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) is extending the time frame for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefit Replacement applications for some counties, due to the April 2, 2024 storm.


“During challenging times, we’re here to support our communities affected by the recent storm,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “Together, we can provide the assistance needed to rebuild and thrive.”

Residents in the following counties will have until close of business on April 22, 2024 to submit applications: Barbour, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Hancock, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wood.

All other counties will have until close of business on April 12, 2024, to submit SNAP Benefit Replacement applications. 

Clients who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of more than four hours may be eligible for benefit replacement and are encouraged to apply. For questions about SNAP or to request an application, residents should contact their local DoHS county office, or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Customer Services Hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

