Robbery Suppression Unit Makes Five Arrests and Recovers Four Firearms

The Robbery Suppression Unit announces the recovery of four firearms during the arrest of five males in the Seventh District.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, members of the Robbery Suppression Unit were in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. As a result of enforcement efforts, five males were arrested and four firearms were recovered.

Two 16-year-old juvenile males, both of Southeast, DC, were each charged with an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. One of the suspects was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

Three additional suspects were apprehended after they attempted to flee. One of those suspects was observed throwing a gun. The on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle they had occupied was stolen.

20-year-old Deandre Johnson of Southeast, DC, was charged with Unlawful Entry, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

18-year-old Quontay Spinks of Northeast, DC, was charged with Unlawful Entry, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Leaving After Colliding.

19-year-old Mekhi Mazyck of Southeast, DC, was charged with Unlawful Entry, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division charged Mazyck with the following offenses as a result of their investigation:

Destruction of Property that occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the 5000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 24045855

Burglary Two that occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 24045883

Endangerment with a Firearm and Destruction of Property that occurred on Monday, April 8, 2024, in the 2600 block and the 2700 block of Douglass Place, Southeast. CCN: 24052630

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

