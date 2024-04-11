Submit Release
The Secretariat in Kyiv: renewable energy, electricity market integration and the Ukraine Energy Support Fund

To continue its support for Ukraine's renewable energy sector's recovery and profitability, the Secretariat held a stakeholder meeting in Kyiv on April 9, 2024, following the conclusion of a multilateral mediation effort in 2020. The post-mediation meeting focused on domestic and international recovery planning, market reform, removing regulatory obstacles in the renewable value chain, and enhancing the feasibility of investments in renewable and storage projects. Following the meeting, stakeholders will collaborate to develop a roadmap outlining necessary actions and measures. This roadmap aims to strengthen the readiness of the renewable sector to become a central pillar in Ukraine's transition towards a green economy, fueled by private investments.

In addition, the Secretariat’s team, Deputy Director Dirk Buschle, Head of Electricity Unit Jasmina Trhulj, and Senior Energy Expert Oleksiy Orzhel held a series of meetings with key stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, the national regulatory authority NEURC, the transmission system operators of electricity and gas, the market operator, the guaranteed buyer, and the chair of the Verkhovna Rada’s committee on energy. The discussions focused on supporting the renewable energy sector, integration of the Ukrainian electricity market with the European Union’s, and disbursements under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. Furthermore, the team visited a distribution system substation that had been damaged by Russian attacks confirming the effective deployment of vital equipment secured through KfW on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Fund.
 

