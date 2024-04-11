AACUC Announces Commitment to Change Young Professionals Leadership Award Recipients

African-American Credit Union Coalition

Virtual Awards Ceremony Takes Place May 17, 2024

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) will present six inspiring credit union professionals who have exemplified “Bold,” “Mindful” and “Brave” leadership in helping eradicate racism throughout the credit union industry and advancing AACUC’s mission with its Commitment to Change Young Professional Leadership (YPS) Awards on Friday, May 17, 2024 during a virtual ceremony. The honorees – all AACUC members – are:

• Cortney Arnold, Community Development Director, The Cooperative Trust | Filene Research Institute

• Alicia Chaney Anderson, Senior Recruiter, VISA

• Staci Hering, Director of Culture and Engagement, Illinois Credit Union League

• Barbara Mojica, Executive Director, National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals (NLCUP)

• Miranda Pierfax, Training Manager & DEI Coordinator, USC Credit Union

• Troy Simmons, Vice President of Service Center Operations, Suncoast Credit Union

Dohnia Dorman, Chief Experience Officer for the African-American Credit Union Coalition will serve as emcee for the awards ceremony.

“AACUC is committed to promoting and amplifying young professionals and emerging credit union leaders because they are the future of our movement,” said Renée Sattiewhite, President/CEO of AACUC. “This year’s honorees continue to amaze me in how they advance the spirit of inclusion in their respective organizations and communities they serve. Our credit union system is richer, more diverse and more vibrant because of these forward-thinking leaders.”

The biennial awards ceremony is part of the AACUC’s Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, which focuses on valuing the 8th Cooperative Principle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, advocating for financial inclusion, closing the racial wealth gap and fostering community involvement. Each honoree was selected considering the initiative’s “Be Bold. Be Mindful. Be Brave.” appeal to credit union industry professionals to drive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Cortney Arnold will receive a Brave YPS Leadership Award for her ability to bring young people together through the Crasher Program, as it takes an exceptionally Brave leader to approach senior management and ask for support for others. Cortney aims to prepare credit unions for the next generation as Community Development Director for The Cooperative Trust. She thrives on making human connections to understand what drives people and then helps guide them to act using research-based solutions among Filene Research Institute’s communities. With more than 17 years of experience in financial services, she started her career in the at a savings and loan before joining SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union (an AACUC Chairman’s Circle Partner), where she served as a supervisor over its remote service channels. Cortney earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from California State University, Long Beach and a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from University of Massachusetts, Global. In 2016 she was selected as a Governmental Affairs Conference Crasher, which helped cement her commitment to the credit union movement. She was instrumental in delivering the Visa-sponsored Crasher Program for AACUC’s virtual annual conference in 2020, providing many young professionals access to leading credit union thought leaders and conversations at such a pivotal time during the COVID pandemic. She is an avid traveler, having studied abroad and volunteering in Europe and India.

Alicia Chaney Anderson will receive the Bold YPS Leadership Award for her ongoing commitment to ensuring that there is inclusion in hiring practices not only at TruStage (formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group) and now at VISA. Alicia is a seasoned professional with a knack for connecting talent with opportunity. A proud 2016 graduate of Alabama State University, she also holds a Human Resource Management Certification from Southern New Hampshire University. She is a powerhouse with seven years in talent acquisition. When she is not skillfully matching talents at Visa for the past two years, she proudly represents Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and volunteers with Dress for Success DFW. Alicia is a dynamic public speaker, advocating for mentorship, education, diverse talent hiring and early career development in corporate America. She believes in going beyond simply recruiting talent and instead advocating for a brighter, more inclusive professional experience.

Staci Hering will receive a Mindful YPS Leadership Award for her relentless quest for equality and inclusion for all people. Staci has served the Illinois Credit Union League and its members since 2010. As the Director of Culture and Engagement, Staci specializes in the development and leadership of engagement initiatives that span across the credit union movement such as the global #ILoveMyCreditUnion Day Social Media Blitz awareness campaign and the CU Kind Day outreach initiative. For 10 years, she developed and cultivated young professional development within Illinois by leading the state’s young professional network and creating learning, networking and volunteer opportunities that empower our movement’s young people to lead with passion and authenticity. She also held a five-year term on the CUNA Young Professional Advisory Committee and was the Illinois representative for the World Council of Credit Unions’ WYCUP Affiliates Council. In June 2023, Staci earned the National Credit Union Foundation Credit Union Development Education (CUDE) designation.

Barbara Mojica will receive a Brave YPS Leadership Award for her continuous commitment to shine a light on the ways that the Latinx community can be better served in the United States. Barbara is a seasoned financial professional with a decade of industry experience, including six years within credit unions. Her unwavering passion for financial well-being, equity and empowerment of underserved communities, particularly the Latinx population, has defined her career. As the Executive Director for NLCUP, she is at the forefront of driving positive change within the credit union industry. She has tirelessly championed DEI efforts, working to dismantle barriers and create pathways for Latinx professionals to excel in the financial world. Barbara’s commitment extends beyond her professional role, as she actively engages in community outreach and financial education initiatives, understanding that financial empowerment is a critical tool for breaking cycles of inequality. With an unwavering dedication to her cause, Barbara continues to be a beacon of hope for underserved communities and an inspirational leader within the financial industry.

Miranda Pierfax will receive a Mindful YPS Leadership Award for her steady behind-the-scenes approach to service, and her quiet determination to ensure that professionals have the support and tools that are needed to be impactful and successful. Miranda has been in the credit union industry for 17 years. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration and master’s in communication management from the University of Southern California (USC). She has served USC Credit Union (USCCU) for 11 years and has been the Training Manager & DEI Coordinator for three years. Miranda is the Chairman of the USCCU-United Committee, a committee she started to help bring diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to the forefront within her organization and the communities it serves. She also volunteers as the Social Media Ambassador for the AACUC West Coast Chapter.

Troy Simmons will receive the prestigious CTC Young Professionals Leadership Award for 2024. Troy embodies resilience and determination. With deep roots in the Southside of Chicago and Carol City, Florida, Troy’s lineage as the dynamic third child among nine siblings fuels his drive. Starting as a teller at Suncoast Credit Union, he fearlessly climbed the ranks, becoming the youngest and first African American male Vice President of Service Center Operations at the age of 30. A standout graduate of Bethune-Cookman University, he conquered the basketball court as a point guard and earned a bachelor’s in finance in 2015. He volunteered his time and talent on the 2021 Virtual AACUC Annual Conference Planning Committee amid the pandemic and again during the 2022 AACUC Annual Conference. Troy, married to his wife Selena and blessed with two children, Sage and Troy Jr., believes in the journey of continuous growth and development, knowing his potential has boundaries without measures.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org or on social media at Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.