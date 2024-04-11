Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation application for 2024 National Freedom Day

Members of the media are requested to apply for accreditation to cover the National Freedom Day Celebration taking place on Saturday, 27 April 2024 at the Union Buildings, (South Lawns) in Pretoria, Gauteng Province.

Members of the media who wish to cover the national celebration are therefore requested to complete the accreditation form & send it back to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, 17 April 2024@16h00.

NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

For enquiries:    
Kindly contact Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: cell: 066 301 4675

