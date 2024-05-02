Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Inviting President Ramaphosa to address the BBC Awards and Dinner

Programme Director,

Last year, I was privileged to speak and participate at the BBC Annual Summit on “the political economy of South Africa and where we were heading”.

In that conversation, I insisted that Decades of institutionalised discrimination created vast disparities in terms of access to wealth and opportunities, hence South Africa still has levels of economic marginalisation and exclusion.

I reassured the Summit, that at the forefront of the government’s programme is addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality which are the legacy of Apartheid. A critical aspect of this programme is the pursuit of economic transformation and empowerment.

I asserted that the future of South Africa's political economy:

1. Will be the pursuit of inclusive growth aimed at addressing income inequality, and empowering marginalized communities.

2. That as the nation sought to reduce its reliance on finite resources and adapt to changing global trends, economic diversification will gain importance. Encouraging sectors such as renewable energy, technology, tourism, services and green economy to increase their contribution to long-term sustainability and resilience.

3. That South Africa will focus on enhancing infrastructure networks to support industrialization, trade facilitation, and regional integration, while also addressing historical disparities in access to services.

4. That tackling corruption and strengthening governance structures will remain crucial

5. Reducing poverty and improving social welfare programs will also remain a political priority as we continue on a quest to break generational poverty.

6. Encouraging innovation, fostering digital literacy, and promoting the growth of the technology sector by embracing digitalization and technological advancements is also a priority.

7. Lastly that strengthening ties with African nations, deepening partnerships with emerging economies, and pursuing mutually beneficial trade agreements will feature prominently in South Africa's economic strategy.

Of course, my contribution to the discussion on the political economy was before the Census 2022 Results that clearly articulated the progress our country has made in the last 30-years whilst point to the gaps confronting us, and the release of the Manifesto of the governing party.

