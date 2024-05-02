Minister Maropene Ramokgopa hands over 30-Year Review Report of South Africa’s democracy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, 8 May

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will handover the 30-Year Review Report of South Africa’s democracy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, in Pretoria on Wednesday 8 May 2024. The handover will mark the official launch of the report which will be made accessible to the public immediately after the event.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation was tasked by the Presidency with the responsibility of leading the review of the 30-years of democracy in South Africa.

The review process was done in conjunction with provincial and national government departments including the Office of the Premiers. It included comprehensive and robust consultations with various stakeholders across the country and African continent through engagements, workshops, roundtable discussions, as well as utilising credible primary and secondary research.

The report was approved by Cabinet and will initiate a dialogue on the journey, achievements, shortcomings and a roadmap towards 2030 and beyond in pursuit of a better life for all South African citizens.

Journalists are cordially invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria

NB: Members of the media who would like to cover the event are requested to RSVP before close the of business on Thursday 2 May 2024.

Media enquiries:

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Acting Chief Director: Strategy and Communications Cell: 082 963 3844

E-mail: Lawrence.ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

Ms Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse

Media Liaison Officer Cell: 073 532 6161

E-mail: Keitumetse@dpme.gov.za