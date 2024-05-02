Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on the passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane

Statement by Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, on the passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane

The passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane marks the end of an era. He represents a generation of black entrepreneurs who, despite formidable odds, managed to take their destinies into their own hands and built business empires whose successes defied the apartheid logic.

Dr Motsuenyane was a doyen of black business and a torchbearer of black economic empowerment. He was also a veteran of our liberation struggle. He contributed enormously to the downfall of apartheid and was one of the architects of our new democracy.

As a co-founder of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC), Dr Motsuenyane will be remembered as a tireless advocate and defender of the interests of black business in our country, especially during the dark days of apartheid. As we proudly celebrate his legacy and the mark he made in pursuit of black economic emancipation, we are also reminded of his pioneering roles, including the establishment of the African Bank.

It shall be recalled that the apartheid regime denied the black majority the right to trade and conduct businesses of their choice. With the laws of the land and economic policies heavily stacked against them and with policies intended to squeeze them out of economic activity, Dr Motsuenyane and his peers rose and emerged to become business icons of our nation. We salute them for carving their own path despite heavy odds stacked against them.

Dr Motsuenyane’s exemplary life is that of an ordinary son of the soil who, during his lifetime, demonstrated extraordinary courage and gave his nation hope. His towering, yet gentle presence in our midst, always gave us the assurance that we stand on the shoulders of giants.

As the Ministry of Small Business Development, we are inspired by Dr Motsuenyane’s legacy. The best tribute we can pay in honour of his memory and legacy is to devote our collective efforts towards building and sustaining the township and village economy, and to intensify broad-based black economic empowerment. In his name and memory, we will intensify our efforts to empower small businesses and promote entrepreneurship.

May his memory and proud legacy inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. We wish his family, friends and colleagues strength and fortitude during this difficult time. May they find comfort and solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares in their grief.

