11 April 2024

178

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia

On April 9, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.

The head of Turkmenistan noted that the current visit of the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia will provide an opportunity to develop closer bilateral interaction and exchange of experience between legislative bodies.

The Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Head of Turkmenistan from the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kokhabidze.

In the context of an exchange of views on priority areas of interstate cooperation, the effective nature of interaction in the trade and economic sphere, including in such sectors as energy, industry, healthcare, etc., was noted. Partnership in the field of transport and logistics was also identified as one of the main areas.

A separate topic of the conversation was the strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the legislative bodies of Turkmenistan and Georgia. At the same time, the great importance of active interaction between parliamentarians of the two countries in the formation and strengthening of the international legal framework was emphasized.

An integral component of Turkmen-Georgian relations are fruitful contacts in the humanitarian field. At the same time, the emphasis was placed on the availability of ample opportunities for establishing close contacts in the fields of science, education, culture and art.

Taking this opportunity, the Head of State invited the head of the Parliament of Georgia to take part in the International Forum of Heads of State and Government dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, which will be held on October 11 in Ashgabat.

Expressing gratitude to the Head of the Turkmen State for the invitation, the guest emphasized that the work of Magtymguly Fragi is not only an invaluable national treasure, but also an integral part of the treasury of world culture.

The head of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kokhabidze.

At the end of the meeting, expressing confidence that traditionally friendly, good-neighborly interstate relations will continue to develop dynamically, filled with new content, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili wished each other health and success, and well-being and prosperity to the people of both countries.