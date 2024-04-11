11 April 2024

170

Telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Türkiye

On April 10, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Having warmly greeted each other, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people also conveyed greetings and congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the sacred holiday and the best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan.

In turn, the head of a friendly state noted that the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye last year made a great contribution to the further advancement of interstate relations, and also asked Arkadag to convey words of greetings and best wishes to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Arkadag emphasized that he warmly recalls the meetings and negotiations that took place during his recent visit to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Taking this opportunity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the significance of the participation of Arkadag in the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum and once again noted that being awarded the title “Hormatly il ýaşulusy” of Turkmenistan on the occasion of his anniversary is a great honor for him.

Also, the head of the fraternal state said that the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, chaired by Arkadag, was held at a high level, and emphasized the great interest of Turkmenistan in cooperation with this organization, expressing gratitude in this regard to the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

The sides noted with satisfaction the growing dynamics of interstate relations and exchanged views on the priorities of a multifaceted partnership of a long-term strategic nature.