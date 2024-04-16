Uptiv Health Announces the Opening of Its State-of-the-Art Infusion Center in Troy, Michigan
The new Troy location comes just seven months after the opening of the Westland infusion center cementing Uptiv Health’s rapid growth in the Detroit metro area.
At Uptiv Health, we’re on a mission to humanize the healthcare experience.”TROY, MI, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptiv Health, a leading and tech-enabled provider of infusion and injection therapy, today announced the grand opening of its newest infusion center, located at 283 E. Big Beaver Road, Troy, Michigan 48083. The opening accelerates Uptiv Health’s rapid growth in the Detroit metro area, transforming the infusion and injection experience with a whole person care approach, combining clinical excellence with modern comfort.
— Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health
The Troy infusion center is designed to prioritize patient comfort, safety, privacy, and overall well-being. With a focus on whole-person care for chronic patients, the center boasts private individual and family infusion suites with wifi-enabled services and flatscreen TVs, a modern and bright interior design, and a welcoming staff of highly skilled medical professionals.
“Uptiv Health is on a mission to humanize the healthcare experience for chronic patients. We know that a therapeutic, stress-free environment is crucial in patient care, and our new center in Troy has been designed to create a space where patients can feel at ease while receiving their treatments. Uptiv is setting a new industry standard for infusion care by combining this physical oasis of comfort with our 24/7 accessible virtual care platform, offering mental health therapy, medication management and nutrition counseling (Uptiv360). I would encourage anyone with a need for biologics or wellness infusions to come by and tour our center", said Torben Nielsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Uptiv Health.
Testimonials from patients speak to the power of Uptiv Health’s innovative care model. Since launching its first infusion center just seven months ago, Uptiv Health has received all 5-star Google reviews and earned a +98 net promoter score (NPS) among its chronic patients. The human-centered care experience is supported by the intuitive patient app which is used by 100% of Uptiv’s patient population and allows for seamless communication with the care team, appointment scheduling, infusion preference setting, payment options and more.
The Troy infusion center collaborates with referring physicians, hospital systems and payers to provide a seamless and highly accessible care journey for infusion patients with chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s and colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and severe asthma and allergies.
“Knowing our patients' busy schedules, Uptiv Health’s Troy center offers flexible scheduling options, including weekday and weekend appointments and extended hours, to ensure everyone can find a time that works for them,” said Frank DeJesus, Co-Founder and Senior Director of Operations, “This convenience is backed by our highly trained care team, who are committed to delivering world-class service that’s endorsed by doctors and loved by patients.”
Uptiv Health was built at Redesign Health by Torben Nielsen and the founding team, and has raised $7.5 million in seed funding.
For further information about Uptiv Health and the services offered or to schedule an appointment, please call (734) 203-0176 or visit www.uptivhealth.com.
ABOUT UPTIV HEALTH
Uptiv Health, built at Redesign Health, redefines infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions. Providing a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care and a consumer-friendly digital platform, Uptiv Health ensures patients’ overall well-being. The platform simplifies onboarding, communication, appointments, payments, and symptom monitoring. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with most health insurance plans in Michigan, and provides transparent upfront pricing at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.
ABOUT REDESIGN HEALTH
Redesign Health is an innovation platform serving healthcare founders, investors, and industry partners. We provide the tools, capital, people, and technology to develop scalable business models and bring them to market faster than ever before. Our platform offers access to each step of our proprietary company-building process and a rich ecosystem of healthcare experts, research capabilities, and technical infrastructure. Since 2018, we have built over 60 companies from the ground up, reached more than 15M people across the care continuum, and partnered with dozens of leading organizations to accelerate healthcare innovation.
